Fox’s own senior judicial analyst told anchor Shepard Smith there’s “no there there” in one of Fox's ginned up excuses to attack the Mueller investigation – the “anti-Trump” political views of then-FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok.

Fox News opinion hosts have been using the discovery of “anti-Trump text messages” between Strzok and his girlfriend as one excuse to undermine the entire Mueller investigation as corrupt. Even though, as was explained in this segment, Strzok has been removed from the Mueller probe.

Nevertheless Fox's Trump lapdogs found that Strzok reportedly changed the wording of then-FBI Director James Comey’s conclusion in the Hillary Clinton email investigation from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.” That supposedly proves that Strzok was in the tank for Clinton and, therefore, is further proof he is not to be trusted investigating anyone connected to Trump.

But Napolitano demolished the whole theory. His point was that Strzok did not do anything in the investigation on his own and without review. Therefore, if he had any extreme bias, it would have been found and dealt with. Furthermore, it's ridiculous to expect FBI agents not to have political opinions.

NAPOLITANO: A lot of people have their hands in there, suggesting language to the director. The director of the FBI doesn’t release anything other than “Hello,” “Good-bye” “See ya tomorrow” without a number of people looking at it because it might become scrutinized by a court someday. […] This is the same agent that interviewed Michael Flynn in the interview in which Flynn lied to the FBI. That interview, the transcript of that interview, was scrutinized by at least a half dozen other FBI agents and by the 13lawyers in Bob Mueller’s office and they decided it was a lie. It didn’t matter who asked the question. The crime is lying to the FBI, not lying to Mother Teresa. The FBI agents don’t have to be clothed with absolute perfection in order to do their job. […] With respect to the political views of this FBI agent, in my opinion, there’s no there there. The people that work for the FBI have the same political-type views as the rest of us. You show me an FBI agent who says he has no political views and I’ll show you either a dope or a liar. I’ve met a lot of FBI agents, I’ve never met one that’s a dope and a liar.

“So this is not a thing,” Smith said in summary.

“I don’t think it is,” Napolitano concurred. The issue is, what evidence does Bob Mueller have …. Or what doesn’t he have?

“And we’ll know when we know,” Smith added.

“Yeah,” Napolitano agreed.

But the question is, why aren’t the opinion hosts paying attention to that opinion? Napolitano had this discussion on Shepard Smith Reporting, supposedly an objective news show. Yet one night later, Sean Hannity, not a lawyer, said this:

And also tonight, breaking information about the Trump-hating, Hillary-loving FBI agent Peter Strzok. He is the guy that was fired from Mueller’s team for political bias towards President Trump. Another one of the dream team of Robert Mueller. Now the DOJ is reviewing 10,000 text messages that Strzok sent to his FBI official girlfriend Lisa Page. She also worked for Mueller. And what for? To determine which specific messages where Strzok was attacking President Trump. They need to be turned over to the House Intelligence Committee. So, at this hour, it’s unclear how many of the 10,000 messages have to do with President Trump or Mueller’s investigation. It should be an interesting read. Now, the DOJ says this could take weeks or even months. Could we move a little faster? It’s not that hard.

