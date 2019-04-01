John Oliver exposed the Fox News lies of claiming that Donald Trump has been completely exonerated as only Oliver can. And I don’t know about you, but laughing is a great medicine for this continual gas lighting.

My only complaint is that Oliver seems to have fallen for the “no collusion” myth. But I will not stop saying this: Attorney General William Barr did not say the Mueller investigation found no collusion. Otherwise, Oliver nailed it.

Have some April Fool’s Day laughs at Trump TV's expense below, from the March 31, 2019 Last Week Tonight, via The Daily Beast.