Donald Trump’s military takeover of July 4th is a fascistic display that coincidentally will likely line his pockets while he postures as a patriot. But the only thing not to love about the event, if you’re a Fox host, are all the “anti-Americans” who don’t slobber over Dear Leader.

In his excellent write up of just Fox & Friends’ swooning, author Matt Gertz notes what’s wrong with the July 4 celebration picture:

President Donald Trump has seized control of Washington, D.C.’s traditionally nonpartisan, nonpolitical July 4 celebration in an unprecedented fashion. An event that typically revolves around civic patriotism will take on an overtly military cast, with flyovers from military jets and tanks and other armored vehicles on display in a manner reminiscent of parades in dictatorships. A holiday that marks our nation’s independence will instead be all about Trump; he will give a campaign-style speech at the Lincoln Memorial at the height of festivities, whose ballooning cost required the National Parks Service to divert nearly $2.5 million originally earmarked for parks across the country. And in a clear sign of the day’s overt politicization, the Republican National Committee has access to a block of tickets to Trump’s remarks and is distributing them to high-dollar donors.

In addition, Media Matters did a mashup of Fox hosts promoting Trump's hideous display as a "magical event" that only an America hater wouldn't adore. That video is below.

But just off camera, there’s more to this. As I explained in my previous post, taxpayers will shell out mega bucks (the White House refused to tell Fox how much) so that the Trump family can rake them in. It just so happens that the nearby Trump hotel, which Donald Trump still owns and profits from, is charging double what comparable hotels are charging for the holiday. After handing out those VIP tickets to big Republican donors, where do you think they’re likely to stay or dine?

Watch the propagandists in action below, via Media Matters.