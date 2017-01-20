When we’ve previously referred to Fox News hosts as cheerleaders for Donald Trump, we did not mean that literally. Until now. This morning, Fox host Pete Hegseth did his best to pass off Trump as popular by prompting an inauguration crowd to cheer “Trump! Trump! Trump!” and “USA! USA! USA!”

Donald Trump is a historically unpopular president and his inauguration (which was unable to engage any A-list celebrities) drew a "comically small crowd." But Hegseth seemed to feel it was his job to make viewers think the exact opposite.

With thanks to former NewsHounds writer Aunty Em (now at Not Now Silly), we caught Hegseth in flagrante deTrumpo talking with some inaugural attendees this morning:

HEGSETH: We are in the, I’d say, middle America section of the, America’s Mall here. Right? An incredibly enthusiastic crowd out here. Contrast this with the protesters we kind of heard from last night – small groups of snowflakes. This is a huge group of patriots [his emphasis] who love their country and are excited to be here to celebrate Donald Trump and celebrate America and, frankly, drain the swamp. […] This group knows that there are people serving right now to protect this very freedom here and so does Donald J. Trump, which makes it a, such a special day. […] Donald Trump’s coming at noon and he’s going to put a hand on that Bible and seek to make America great again.

Then, Hegseth turned to the crowd. He asked, “What do you guys think? Is it going to be a great day?” The crowd just happened to start chanting, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

As cohost Brian Kilmeade began talking from a studio on a split screen, Hegseth told his crowd, “Keep going.” Next, he said, “How about USA!” He and the crowd erupted in “USA! USA! USA!” chanting as Hegseth once again urged them to “keep going.”

Watch the outright cheerleading below, from the January 20, 2017 Fox & Friends.