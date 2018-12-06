Any liberal going on Fox News would be wise to note how Nomiki Konst parried every attack Tucker Carlson tried to mount and got her message across, all while remaining engaging and affable.

Konst, a former Bernie Sanders surrogate and now a candidate for New York City public advocate, visited the Tucker Carlson Tonight show to discuss, as Fox News put it, “Why aren't liberals leading by example with climate change?”

Konst never played defense. She had one, unapologetically progressive message that she repeatedly put across: that we need big policy changes to combat climate change. She also beautifully turned down Carlson’s attempt to discredit her with the fact that Sanders flies on a private plane.

“Individual choices are not going to solve the disaster we are facing,” Konst said. That allowed her to pivot again to her message. “I want to talk about solutions. Solutions would be a Green New Deal,” she later reiterated. Simple and clear.

Konst also refused to allow Carlson to interrupt her. When she ignored his attempt to do so, he sneered, “Volume is not the same as an argument.”

“You don’t like opinionated women, do you?” Konst shot back. That not only put Carlson on the defensive (with a smile), it stymied what was certainly going to be an effort to sandbag her. She even doubled down by saying, sweetly, “Volume?! You’re pretty loud!”

EVERY LIBERAL AND/OR DEMOCRATIC FOX NEWS GUEST SHOULD TAKE A LESSON!

Instead of alienating Carlson, he seemed to respect her. He seemed charmed, even. He was laughing with good humor, not sneering, in the final seconds of the interview.

I’m a long-time Konst fan and it was great to see her back on Fox News. See how beautifully she handled herself below, from the December 5, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.