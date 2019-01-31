Tucker Carlson tried to mansplain, condescend and demean guest Monica Klein as part of Fox’s recent hysteria over abortion. When Klein refused to be intimidated – and gave back as good as she got – Carlson couldn’t take it any more and ended the discussion.
Klein is my kind of Democratic strategist: one who smacks down Fox News bullies on the air. She had a simple message, was clearly prepared with what she wanted to say and she refused to be budged from it or put on the defensive. And she properly went on offense. The only thing I wish she had done was to specifically call out Carlson’s tactics of trying to ridicule and browbeat her as she tried to put forth her thoughts. And she could have demanded answers to her argument, which Carlson refused to provide.
Still, Klein deserves a round of applause for taking the bully by the horns. I have written many times that Carlson is often unable or unwilling to debate like a grownup. He resorts to haranguing and deviousness with the aim of discombobulating his guests who have differing opinions, usually without putting forth any serious thought of his own. Kudos to Klein for upending that scheme right off the bat. She also gets a cheer from me for pointing out the hypocrisy of Republican sanctimony when their policies are "tearing families apart at the border and allowing children to die in federal custody. So whose party is actually hurting children?"
Best moment? Klein's comeback to Carlson's attack, "This is obviously a pointless conversation, and I think less of you after, I have to say." Without skipping a beat, Klein responded, "I already think less of you."
Watch this very enjoyable woman get the best of Carlson below, from the January 30, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Governor Northam made comments about what could happen given a serious problem at the point of delivery and a baby that would either be unable to survive very long or would be undergoing serious medical complications. He wasn’t talking about delivering a baby and then killing the baby. His point was that if they delivered such an unviable infant, they would discuss the situation with the mother to see what the family wanted to do. There’s a HUGE difference between that scenario and the ridiculous one that pundits like Tucker Carlson would like to blow out of context. And Governor Northam’s answer to people like Tucker Carlson is instructive: He said this behavior by angry Right Wingers is “shameful and disgusting”.
Carlson’s intention here was to play a “gotcha” game with Monica Klein and she wasn’t having it. His constant attempts to make it sound like Governor Northam had somehow done something terrible were clearly intended to then smear any mother who needs to have a medical procedure late in their pregnancy, which then leads to smearing any mother who needs to have such a procedure, period.
Given that we are on the verge of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court gutting most of Roe v Wade as of next week if they deny a stay in June Medical Services v Gee, this is extremely apropos for Monica Klein to discuss, and that is the reason she took the approach she did here. Carlson’s inability to get her to fall into his trap clearly frustrated him, to the point that he began making snide comments, which she called him on immediately.
Carlson and his fellow Right Wingers should be ashamed of themselves for their conduct here. They do not have any moral high ground when they take actions like these.
Tucker did an excellent job of maintaining his composure and presenting himself as the professional he is. His “mom” should be proud.
Can’t help but wonder what Monica’s mother thinks?