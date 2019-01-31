Tucker Carlson tried to mansplain, condescend and demean guest Monica Klein as part of Fox’s recent hysteria over abortion. When Klein refused to be intimidated – and gave back as good as she got – Carlson couldn’t take it any more and ended the discussion.

Klein is my kind of Democratic strategist: one who smacks down Fox News bullies on the air. She had a simple message, was clearly prepared with what she wanted to say and she refused to be budged from it or put on the defensive. And she properly went on offense. The only thing I wish she had done was to specifically call out Carlson’s tactics of trying to ridicule and browbeat her as she tried to put forth her thoughts. And she could have demanded answers to her argument, which Carlson refused to provide.

Still, Klein deserves a round of applause for taking the bully by the horns. I have written many times that Carlson is often unable or unwilling to debate like a grownup. He resorts to haranguing and deviousness with the aim of discombobulating his guests who have differing opinions, usually without putting forth any serious thought of his own. Kudos to Klein for upending that scheme right off the bat. She also gets a cheer from me for pointing out the hypocrisy of Republican sanctimony when their policies are "tearing families apart at the border and allowing children to die in federal custody. So whose party is actually hurting children?"

Best moment? Klein's comeback to Carlson's attack, "This is obviously a pointless conversation, and I think less of you after, I have to say." Without skipping a beat, Klein responded, "I already think less of you."

Watch this very enjoyable woman get the best of Carlson below, from the January 30, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.