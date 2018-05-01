Even as Fox News and Donald Trump work to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement and raise the threat of conflict in the Middle East, not to mention with North Korea, Trump TV is campaigning for him to win a Nobel Peace Prize – or even two, according to one Fox guest.

According to a FoxNews.com op-ed headline, one reason Trump deserves the prize is because he’s not Barack Obama. The other reason gives Trump credit for peace talks between North and South Korea… that he’s not taking part in.

In 2015, the former secretary of the Nobel Institute, even acknowledged that the prestigious prize was awarded prematurely to President Obama – for achievements the institute hoped Obama would achieve, rather than for what he had actually accomplished.

[…]

In contrast, President Trump has concrete accomplishments to his credit early in his term – the summit Friday and his upcoming summit with Kim.

But as The New York Times reported, while Trump’s “fire and fury” threats against North Korea helped bring Kim Jong-un to the table, it was South Korean leader Moon Jae-in who has “set the pace and terms of the negotiation with the North, though American officials say that Seoul is closely coordinating with Washington.” In other words, Moon is doing much of the actual peace process work. The Times also pointed out that peace talks between the two Koreas make a bad fit for Trump’s war talk.

Worse, if Trump rips up the Iran deal, as he seems poised to do, that would be disastrous for world peace on its own. But it would hardly reassure North Korea that the U.S. can be trusted. “Ditching a deal the U.S. helped shape could undermine American credibility at the negotiating table as it seeks denuclearization in the Korean peninsula,” Bloomberg noted.

Significantly, the Fox op-ed never mentions Iran.

Meanwhile, Trump’s BFFs at Fox News have repeated demands for a peace prize on the air - even as the network promotes bellicose talk about Iran. It’s hard to know whether they really believe Trump deserves a Peace Prize or if they think it will give him cover to kill the Iran nuclear agreement. Or both.

On April 24, Fox host Greg Gutfeld said on The Five, “You're going to have to take the peace prize from Obama and give it to Trump.” On April 26, Fox’s website posted a video from Fox & Friends First titled, “Trump doing the job that scored Obama a Nobel Peace Prize.” On April 27, in a lengthy panel discussion about Trump’s diplomatic prowess on The Ingraham Angle, “former Trump campaign adviser” Michael Pillsbury declared to host Laura Ingraham that Trump deserves two peace prizes.

INGRAHAM: If [Obama’s Nobel prize is] the benchmark, Mike Pillsbury, then Donald Trump, regardless of what happened, has to be almost a shoo-in for the Nobel. …

PILLSBURY: I agree. Obviously, perhaps, President Trump deserved two Nobel Peace Prizes. As you know the authority of these peace prizes is somewhat in doubt. It's a committee of five who are chosen by the Norwegian parliament and they tend to be retired members of the Norwegian parliament, so they made some real mistakes over the years. People whose Nobel Peace Prize was not earned. In the case of President Trump, this is a tremendous success.

Watch the peace prize propaganda below, from the April 27, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

Follow @newshounds

Follow @NewsHoundEllen