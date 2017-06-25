The Washington Post's Erik Wemple aptly summed up Fox New host Ainsley Earhardt's "interview" with Donald Trump as "the most astounding piece of pro-Trump propaganda yet."

Wemple focused on Earhardt's exchange with Trump about having admitted (after suggesting otherwise) that he never taped any of his conversations with FBI Director James Comey. Trump boasted that he had made his original threat/suggestion in an effort to make sure that Comey testified Trump was not personally under investigation. Earhardt's response? "That was a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in those hearings.”

As I previously noted, Trump's comments may have been an admission that he tried to intimidate a witness.

But Wemple noticed something that may have been a bigger crime, at least as far as the media is concerned: Earhardt's willingness, if not eagerness, to help Trump smear Comey. Wemple wrote:

"Let’s juxtapose: On one hand, we have a lying president who made 669 false and misleading claims over his first 151 days in office. On the other hand, we have a career law enforcement official who was promoted to FBI director in part because of a famous act of integrity; who had won the respect of the FBI rank and file by the time he was fired by Trump; and who has told a wholly consistent and, thus far, largely unchallenged narrative of his dealings with Trump. So the dodgiest president ever is keeping honest a man of proven integrity. A reversal this comical is possible only on one television news program."

Also worth noting is that back in the studio, Earhardt's two cohosts helped validate her propaganda.

Watch the segment below, from the June 23, 2017 Fox & Friends.

