Sean Hannity’s fascism was revealed in all its ugliness as he demanded that Hillary Clinton be prosecuted just on his say so. He didn't seem to think there was any need for a trial, either, as he pronounced her guilty of "felonies," too.

Hannity seems to become more unhinged nightly as he desperately “defends” his Dear Leader by whipping up as much hate and hostility toward others as he can possibly work into a one hour television show.

Friday night’s scapegoats/deflections were former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

While real patriots worry about the ominous web of ties between Donald Trump and Russia and, most importantly, about Russia’s attack on our democracy, Hannity shows absolutely no concern about Russia's actions.

Yet Hannity called it “explosive news” that Lynch is being investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee as to “whether she assured the Hillary Clinton campaign that the FBI probe into Clinton’s emails wouldn’t go too far,” as Politico reported.

The guest for this particular episode of Unhinged Hannity was Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, the same Jay Sekulow who recently embarrassed himself on Fox News Sunday when he couldn’t get his story straight on whether or not Donald Trump is under investigation.

Much of the interview was another Groundhog Day on the show. Hannity ignored the disturbing links between Donald Trump and Russia and made bullyboy insinuations that the whole Russia investigation is some cabal between the "Deep State," what he calls the "Destroy Trump Media" and the left.

“But it did open the door that, OK, now we’ve gotta look at Loretta [Lynch],” Hannity said brightly. He sounded just as upbeat as he announced, “Now we gotta look at Hillary and I would argue Hillary is gonna be right behind Loretta Lynch in terms of investigations.” I haven’t seen him look so pleased in weeks.

Sure enough, Sekulow agreed. He waved some papers around like Joseph McCarthy and started shouting about the “very, very significant development.”

Sekulow’s “development” was really a question: “Were there memorandums or statements made by the attorney general to the members of the Democratic National Committee stating this: ‘We will not let this investigation of Hillary Clinton go too far. Those assurances have been made.’”

Sekulow declared there is “a lot of evidence starting to swirl” - which looks like another way of saying he has none. But, he promised “There’s a lot more at play here than just this.”

After a brief detour in which Commandant Hannity denounced Special Counsel Robert Mueller's work as “the most extreme conflict of interest” and the Russia investigation “a witch hunt,” Hannity asserted that Clinton and Lynch are “the people that should be investigated.”

Actually, it’s Lynch who “needs to be investigated and if there’s wrongdoing, prosecuted,” according to Commandant Hannity. Clinton, as per Hannity, doesn’t need an investigation. “Hillary Clinton we know committed felonies,” he proclaimed.

Not even Sekulow seemed to want to go there. He said, “The primary task that has to happen now” is that the leaks have to stop.

Not good enough for Commandant Hannity!

HANNITY: I want Hillary prosecuted because she committed felonies. That’s just a fact. And if we deny that, then there’s not equal justice under the law.

Sekulow did not reply.

Watch Hannity reveal his anti-Americanism below, from the June 23, 2017 Hannity.