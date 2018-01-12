Tucker Carlson distorted the significance of Donald Trump’s unhinged attack on immigrants from “s***hole countries” in order to claim Trump was merely saying, “other countries aren’t as good places to live as America.”
As you probably know by now, “stable genius” Trump complained about Haitian, El Salvadoran and African immigrants Thursday during a meeting with lawmakers trying to make a bipartisan deal on immigration. From The Washington Post:
President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting.
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday.
Clearly, Trump was suggesting that the immigrants are as shitty as their countries and that they somehow stain our country when they come here. Besides the blatant bigotry of the statement, it’s quite a validation of Michael Wolff’s reporting on Trump’s unfitness for office in the new “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” book.
Just a week ago, Carlson went on a tear about the importance of treating white people as individuals and not as a race. Yet – surprise! Carlson didn’t mind at all that Trump had lumped all Haitians and Africans together.
Carlson excused this bigotry by pretending Trump had only been denigrating countries, not their immigrants. Even though hating on immigrants is a Carlson specialty.
CARLSON: If you’re saying that a lot of the people who come from those countries are good people, of course I completely agree. But the idea that you’re not allowed to say that they’re pretty crummy countries – Haiti, for example, or El Salvador – I’ve been in both of them. That’s why people are leaving them to come here. So I don’t understand what the sin is. You’re not allowed to point out that other countries aren’t as good places to live as America? Like what is the problem?
Watch Carlson prove once again why he’s beloved by white nationalists below, from the January 11, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via NewsHound Richard.
Not surprised FOX News Trump goon Tucker Carlson is defending Trump's bigoted #ShitholeCountries comment.— Richard W. (@IceManNYR) January 12, 2018
This is why the alt-right loves his show: pic.twitter.com/qJofsYHSDj
OOPS! My bad.
So white identity crusader Tucker Carlson is only talking about 1/2 the argument. Certainly there are some dangerous, impoverished countries people are desperate to escape. Isn’t that the argument against Trump’s policy of returning Salvadorian refugees, for example?
What Tucker is ignoring is the other 1/2 of Trump’s “shith—e country” screed: We need more white European immigrants (yes, Scandinavia is part of Europe). Which is surprising since Tucker hasn’t hidden his belief in this policy in the past and has articulated the need to promote Western European culture in America.
Martha MacCallum last night was trying to mop up the Trump mess and steer her pundit guests towards helping her wallpaper over “stable genius” Trump’s clearly racist outburst. Surprisingly, they didn’t bite though their criticism was clearly muted and all about refusing to defend it so they can move on in rubber stamping Trump policies.
Bret Baier ran into similar problems. While I’m no fan of Nepalitano he was the only GOPTV™ regular I witnessed holding nothing back in his condemnation of Trump’s racist rant. I’m surprised Bret aired it because him and his pundit panel was clearly trying to mop up our Dear Leader’s mess like the rest of the Fox News crew.
And note how this idiot changes the argument. The racism comes in assuming that the people from these countries shouldn’t be allowed in — not that they live in a country that isn’t as good as the USA.