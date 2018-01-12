Tucker Carlson distorted the significance of Donald Trump’s unhinged attack on immigrants from “s***hole countries” in order to claim Trump was merely saying, “other countries aren’t as good places to live as America.”

As you probably know by now, “stable genius” Trump complained about Haitian, El Salvadoran and African immigrants Thursday during a meeting with lawmakers trying to make a bipartisan deal on immigration. From The Washington Post:

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday.

Clearly, Trump was suggesting that the immigrants are as shitty as their countries and that they somehow stain our country when they come here. Besides the blatant bigotry of the statement, it’s quite a validation of Michael Wolff’s reporting on Trump’s unfitness for office in the new “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” book.

Just a week ago, Carlson went on a tear about the importance of treating white people as individuals and not as a race. Yet – surprise! Carlson didn’t mind at all that Trump had lumped all Haitians and Africans together.

Carlson excused this bigotry by pretending Trump had only been denigrating countries, not their immigrants. Even though hating on immigrants is a Carlson specialty.

CARLSON: If you’re saying that a lot of the people who come from those countries are good people, of course I completely agree. But the idea that you’re not allowed to say that they’re pretty crummy countries – Haiti, for example, or El Salvador – I’ve been in both of them. That’s why people are leaving them to come here. So I don’t understand what the sin is. You’re not allowed to point out that other countries aren’t as good places to live as America? Like what is the problem?

Watch Carlson prove once again why he’s beloved by white nationalists below, from the January 11, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via NewsHound Richard.