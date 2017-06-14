Tucker Carlson apparently thinks pro-choice women have abortions for fun. Or maybe he just wants his viewers to think so.

Ironically, Carlson was patting himself on the back for having tolerance and open-mindedness when he made a hideous statement that revealed he was anything but. For more irony, Carlson paired that self-congratulation with vicious smears of the usual Fox News targets:

CARLSON: If you watch regularly, you’ll see a never-ending parade of Marxist academics, abortion enthusiasts, emotionally-incontinent anti-Trump protesters, open-borders activists, Sharia defenders, vegetarians. […] We just think you have a right, maybe an obligation, to know what they’re all saying. The left does not agree with that idea. They don’t want to hear the other side. They want to ban it.

Carlson may believe he’s an open-minded host (though I suspect he knows better) but the reality is that he deliberately tries to sandbag, sabotage and demean almost any guest whose views he disagrees with.

In fact, the demonization began right there in his description of those guests – including the suggestion that pro-choice women see abortion as akin to a sport or hobby.

Watch Carlson’s mean-spirited disingenuousness below, from the June 13, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight via NewsHound Richard.