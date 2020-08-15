Sure enough, a few hours after Dr. Anthony Fauci reported getting threats when Tucker Carlson attacks him on television, the vicious, classless and thin-skinned Carlson responded by smearing him even more.

Carlson doesn’t have a single medical or public policy degree to be found in his extremely privileged background. But that didn’t stop Fox News from allowing him to play a public health expert on prime time TV, one who knows better than Fauci, our nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, about how to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

While Carlson has the luxury of broadcasting from home until the end of the year, he suggested that social distancing and wearing masks are a Democratic plot to steal the election.

With unintended irony, Carlson began by sneering (does he have any other attitude?) that Joe Biden has a heckuva nerve saying he’d mandate masks nationally because he has no public health credentials:

CARLSON: Biden has never been much of a science guy, he is a lifelong politician. His specialty is not public health, his specialty is power and coercion ...

Instead of explaining how wearing a mask when you ride your bike alone could possibly save anyone's life, Biden instead demands that you forget about your so-called rights as an American and obey his orders, no questions allowed -- otherwise you're unpatriotic.

If it sounds familiar, that's because we have seen a lot of this lately. Democrats have decided to use our public health emergency as a political weapon to win the election. It turns out that is easier than trying to fix the country.

“Dr. Carlson” went on to say, without citing any evidence (that’s for other people, not privileged Carlson!) that social distancing restrictions are “rooted in politics, rather than science.”

Carlson replayed a clip of a May interview he did with the father of a teenager who killed himself, “he believes because of isolation caused by the coronavirus lockdowns.” Now, that’s a terrible thing and a serious matter. But there are also more than 160,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. I’ll bet they have plenty of relatives willing to go on TV to urge people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

After establishing his public health and pro-life bona fides (in his own mind), Carlson got around to his latest course of smears against Fauci, almost certainly knowing full well they engender threats against him. He did so with obvious lies.

CARLSON: Here is Tony Fauci, the most political man in the most political city in America telling you that going broke isn't really a big deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: I know it's difficult, we are having a lot of suffering, a lot of death. This is inconvenient from an economic and a personal standpoint, but we just have to do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Clearly, Fauci was not saying the economic or any other sacrifice was no big deal. But Carlson continued the dishonest smearing:

CARLSON: It's inconvenient, says Dr. Fauci? Remember when you respected that guy? Remember when he seemed like a legitimate public health expert?

We do. He was on this show. We treated him like a physician.

Now it is clear, Fauci is just another oily politician on an ego trip, just like the rest of them.

In case you haven't been to a supermarket recently, Fauci is featured on the cover of "In Style" magazine photographed by the pool, a man of science. What a buffoon.

But Fauci isn't suffering during the lockdowns, he is loving it. Tony Fauci is enjoying the hell out of himself.

I can’t even begin to guess what awful venom eats at Tucker Carlson’s soul that makes a loaded trust fund baby want to profit from hate and endangering people.

But there’s absolutely no excuse for Fox News to give him a platform from which to do so.

You can watch Carlson poison America below, from the August 14, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.