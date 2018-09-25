Tucker Carlson laid bare his misogyny with a “joke” likening sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a scene from The Crucible in which hysterical women, during the Salem witch trial era, shout demonically about being under an evil spell.

Carlson boasts that his show is “the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and group think.” But he couldn’t even be truthful in his smears or his summary of the Kavanaugh situation.

First, Carlson sneered, “Strikingly, though, not a single Democrat remains undecided” about Kavanaugh. “They don’t need the evidence,” Carlson said accusingly. But Carlson conveniently “forgot” that there were already four days of hearings about the nominee earlier this month. Kavanaugh has already proved himself untruthful and with disturbing views about women's rights.

“And now this wrinkle,” Carlson said dismissively about newer allegations against the nominee. “Leading Democrats are calling these new claims ‘powerful,’ ‘compelling,’ and ‘highly credible.’ They are all but daring Republicans to question the new accusers. The victims, they say, must be believed. Here’s a selection of the charges.”

That's when Carlson played the Crucible clip of women yelling hysterically. “Oh, just kidding,” he said afterward, without a trace of humor. Then he explained that The Crucible was written as an allegory about the McCarthy era, “a time when liberals still cared about civil liberties and due process and the right to face your accuser.”

Yet “open minded” Carlson ignored the three former Kavanaugh supporters who have now called for an investigation into the accusations as well as the comments by Kavanaugh’s college roommate who has said he believes the second accuser’s allegations. The former roommate also said, “[A]lthough Brett was normally reserved, he was a notably heavy drinker, even by the standards of the time, and … he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk.”

That open minded Carlson instead launched into a viciously divisive attack on Democrats that conveniently avoided discussing the exact kinds of facts Carlson was pretending to care about:

CARLSON: The McCarthy hearings were a period the left deeply hated, until they took power and re-created it themselves. Nowadays, you wonder if progressives still read Miller’s play, and if so, are they outraged by it? Maybe not.

It might seem completely reasonable to them. Mob accuses villager of witchcraft, villager denies it because witches always deny it, “Prove you’re not a witch,” they scream. The witch can’t, proving beyond a doubt that she is in fact a witch—to the stake she goes.

Carlson should be ashamed of himself for this political chicanery. But I’ll bet he’s pleased as punch.

