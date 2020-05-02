Tucker Carlson added “mock a coronavirus victim” to his pro-death agenda of cheerleading for others to defy stay-at-home orders while he safely broadcasts from a remote studio and without saying a word about patronizing any of those open businesses, himself.

Last night, Carlson joined his coronavirus victim-mocking colleagues with his own sneering attack on CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

The excuse was Carlson’s latest poster child for his culture of death, a lawbreaking, public-health-risking barber who is defying a California order to stay closed. The barber, Juan Desmarais, told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin the day before that he didn’t care if he caught COVID-19 (nor whether he spread it, apparently) and he seemed willing to bankrupt his own business with fines just to own the libs/Democratic government (trying to save lives).

Despite her somewhat contentious interview, Baldwin remained civil and sympathetic to Desmarais’ severe economic pain. She wished him luck and noted how the situation is “just tough all the way around.” She added, “I understand. I hear you” at the end of the interview.

Carlson couldn't be bothered with anything like understanding or well-wishing for someone he disagrees with. He went straight to exploiting the virus for his divisive, hate-mongering purposes. He never let the fact that Baldwin suffered greatly from the virus herself, while acknowledging she was still one of the lucky ones, temper his smears.

Nor could Carlson be bothered with concern for Desmarais spreading the infection to others. In fact, Carlson seems ghoulishly eager for others to die of coronavirus, while he remains safe at home.

Trustfund baby Carlson sneered that Desmarais was “lectured by someone with a guaranteed income, some airhead,” meaning Baldwin, of course. He prodded Desmarais to attack her, too with this “question”:

CARLSON: I’m not just saying this because CNN is another channel but I was really struck by the pompous lecture that you received by one of their anchors yesterday. Someone who will not be out of work when you are out of work. How did you feel about that?

Desmarais complained that Baldwin “definitely had a, like she was somehow better-than-me tone.” Saying that Baldwin has a secure job and “her hair looked amazing,” he added, that while we’re all in the same storm, she’s in a different boat.

Carlson agreed “we’re not all in the same boat,” as if Mr. Trust Fund working at home, with his own guaranteed cushy salary on top, is anywhere near the struggling Mr. Desmarais’ boat.

But there’s more ways Carlson wants to exploit the virus to further his malice. He closed by suggesting viewers should stop paying taxes.

CARLSON: It’s very confusing to me that so many Americans are continuing to pay their taxes after how they’ve been treated by their government.

Do you think privileged Tucker wouldn’t be the first one to start whining if his trash wasn’t collected, his roads weren’t maintained or if the police weren’t there when he panicked over a small group of Antifa demonstrators protesting at his house?

You can watch this stain on the U.S. (and I include Fox News in that description because it pays this guy millions to spew his anti-American venom) below, from the May 1, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)