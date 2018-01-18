Tucker Carlson and his pal Mark Steyn suggested that white supremacists are more decent than undocumented immigrants. Oh, and by the way, Mexican immigrants (legal or not) have destroyed Arizona.

The trigger for the white supremacist love was the looming government shutdown. Of course, Carlson did not say anything about Trump’s role in the mess. As Politico noted, last week, Trump sabotaged a bipartisan Senate plan to protect the so-called DREAMers and today, he blasted his own party’s plan to protect the Children’s Health Insurance Program (a GOP effort to pick up Democratic votes).

Carlson got together with a favorite hate monger, Mark Steyn, to whip up some hatred for immigrants and a little love for white supremacists. I’m sure the two agreed with Trump that there were some “very fine people” among the Nazis in Charlottesville. Frankly, I’m surprised the two didn’t bring it up in this segment.

On the other hand, they didn’t really have to.

First, these two phony patriots suggested that Nancy Pelosi and CNN host Chris Cuomo are enemies of America, worse than white supremacists, because they made statements on behalf of immigrants, a sticking point in the budget negotiations.

STEYN: Chris Cuomo went on to say that the real problem is white supremacists in America, they are the real monsters, not these nice, hard-working illegal immigrants. And that may be well and true. I mean, for the purposes of argument, let’s just say he’s right. It’s irrelevant. The white supremacists are American citizens. The illegal immigrants are people who shouldn’t be here. And every - the organizing principle of nation states is that they organize on behalf of their citizens, whether their citizens are cheerleaders, or white supremacists, or whatever. You’re stuck with them. And this preference that Nancy Pelosi and Chris Cuomo and increasing people have for actually importing a class of citizen that they prefer to the ones they are stuck with is actually very revealing.

With his trademark look of befuddlement, as if he was just pondering – and not plotting how to smear and demagogue, Carlson “asked,” “How can you lead a country whose population you despise?” Which is awfully rich coming from a guy whose stock in trade is contempt and loathing for Americans.

Steyn cited a saying that “Friends are God’s apology for relatives” in order to ratchet up the McCarthyism:

STEYN: The Democrats are getting very close to saying that foreigners are God’s apology for Americans. CARLSON: That’s exactly right. STEYN: And Nancy Pelosi has explicitly said that we should thank the parents of these so-called “Dreamers,” these DACA people, for bringing them here illegally. And ... you know, whatever the economic benefits, which are minimal and are not evenly distributed, the cultural transformation, which is what’s happening in Sweden, other parts of Europe, and is what’s happening in Arizona too—that’s forever. In Arizona, a majority of the grade school children now are Hispanic. That means Arizona’s future is as an Hispanic society. That means, in effect, the border has moved north, and the cultural transformation outweighs any economic benefits that that lady was talking about. CARLSON: It’s at the very least bewildering for people who grew up here, and that’s real.

Carlson closed with his customary “Aw, shucks, I’m not a racist, just being logical” shtick: “I don’t think you have to be animated by hate or anything to say, ‘Maybe I should have some say in how my country evolves,’” Carlson said.

No, you don’t have to be animated by hate to hate monger like this. Maybe you’re just motivated by money or a desire to suck up to Viewer-in-Chief Trump. But, as Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence noted, given that Trump gets his policy “ideas” from Fox, what we know is that this is dangerous.

Watch Carlson’s latest love letter to his white supremacist fans below, from the January 18, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.