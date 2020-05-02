Tucker Carlson had yet another pro-death stunt up his sleeve Thursday night as he promoted the plans of restaurant and brewery owner Rick Savage to illegally defy stay-at-home orders of Maine’s Democratic Governor Janet Mills - while Carlson broadcast from the safety of his remote studio.

Once again, Carlson said nothing about risking his own fanny by going out and about in Maine or somewhere with fewer restrictions, like Florida, even though Carlson broadcasts from a home in Florida. He also owns land in Maine.

But clearly, he is very eager for others to risk their lives and jail time

Maine is a fave Tucker target. So, after again complaining that the state’s small coronavirus outbreak does not merit stay-at-home orders (and yet again ignoring how disproportionately vulnerable a rural state like Maine is), Carlson brought on Savage to do the dirty work for him.

Ironically, Savage accused Mills of having gone “rogue.” Carlson said nothing, of course. So Savage, who didn’t mention any credentials in public health, medicine or infectious disease, continued posing as an expert on pandemic management without challenge:

SAVAGE: We’ve had enough of it. We’re encouraging all businesses in Maine to open up. We should have never been shut down in the first place. We need to open back up, get this summer tourist business going or we’re going to lose a third of our restaurants. Who knows how many motels and other businesses. So we’re advocating for everybody, not just for my restaurant, it’s time to go back to work.

Saying he runs a clean restaurant, Savage challenged the state to come inspect it “and if you don’t like it, take me to court.” Carlson nodded.

“And then if they do take me to court, I’ll save my tax money that I collect this month and I’ll use that to fund a lawyer,” Savage continued. He went on to baselessly accuse Mills of keeping the state shut down in order to make it more insolvent and get more money from the federal government. He didn’t explain why she (or anyone) would want to do that.

Carlson nodded along in agreement. He piled on by declaring Mills “the most incompetent, dictatorial self-involved governor I have seen in a long time.” As he got ready to close the segment, he said, “Godspeed, Rick Savage. Good luck tomorrow, truly.”

But Savage wasn’t done. After thanking Carlson for hosting him, once more urging other restaurants to join him in his illegal act, he gave out Mills’ cellphone number.

Carlson laughed heartily.

On YouTube, Fox described Savage as a “brave citizen defying” Mills’ orders.

You can watch the full interview below, from the April 30, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight. Fox ended its video before Savage gave out Mills' number. But you can see him do that in the second video below, with her number after the area code edited out.