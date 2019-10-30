Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour hosted Dave Rubin to weaponize the California fires against the state, liberals and diversity. Anything to avoid blaming climate change, eh?

Carlson’s hate for California is so great that it's easy to imagine him applauding and high-fiving over the devastation caused by multiple wildfires there.

CARLSON: If you can’t keep the lights on and you can't keep the place from burning down, you've reached the point where there is no kind of lying about it anymore. Like it's falling apart. It's a disaster. It's not civilized anymore.

Instead of outright applause, Carlson semi-cloaked his loathing for a big chunk of America by using the tragedy to spread more hate. He was assisted in that effort by YouTube personality Dave Rubin.

Carlson began by saying California “was once the greatest place in the world” before it started “regressing to really a state before the Industrial Revolution.” And he wasted no time blaming diversity and the left:

CARLSON: Wildfires are ravaging it right now, and that's happening partly thanks to the decayed infrastructure of the utility giant PG&E, Pacific Gas and Electric.

In an effort to stop wildfires, PG&E has been cutting off power to millions of people. The company can't keep the lights on or keep track of the quality of its infrastructure, but it's very good at impressing California's left wing politicians.

The company keeps, by contrast, precise data on the skin color its employees, and how many of their supplies come from diverse or LGBTQ suppliers. It has made big donations together Gavin Newsom's gubernatorial campaign. So state leaders haven't minded too much as the state reverts back to, essentially the Middle Ages -- on fire with no electricity.

I’m all for looking into PG&E but how about talking to a reporter or an expert? For a guy who claims his show is the “sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink,” Carlson was shockingly cavalier with facts as millions of Americans face a crisis.

Instead, Carlson trotted out Rubin. His only apparent credential is his residence in California – and his willingness to go along with Carlson’s exploitation of tragedy for profit, partisanship and bigotry.

This was Carlson’s introduction for Rubin:

CARLSON: Dave Rubin lives in the State of California. He hosts "The Rubin Report" on YouTube, which requires electricity, and he joins us tonight. So, Dave, thanks so much for coming on. You moved to California because it's a beautiful place and I agree with that.

You've seen it really degrade in the time that you've been there, but PG&E strikes me as almost a metaphor for the destruction of the state. So here's the utility, which doesn't really know anything about its own infrastructure but knows everything about the race of its employees. How did we get there?

If Rubin had any decency, he would have demurred from pretending to be an expert on such a serious subject. He could have at least cited an expert. But no, Rubin was all in on race baiting and weaponizing.

That clearly pleased Carlson.

RUBIN: The problem right now is that everything -- everything from academia to public utilities to politics, everything that goes woke that buys into this ridiculous progressive ideology that cares about what contractors are LGBT, or how many black firemen we have or white this or Asian that.

Everything that goes that road eventually breaks down. It is not you know, freedom is supposed to operate.

CARLSON: It's true.

RUBIN: What is supposed to happen, Tucker, imagine if your house was on fire, would you care what the public utility or what the fire company, what contractor they brought in? What gender or sexuality or any of those things he or she was? I mean, it's just absolutely ridiculous care.

CARLSON: Who would care?

RUBIN: And right now, we've got -- well, we've got a situation. Of course, you wouldn't care and we've got a situation right now, where they're literally -- we're doing preemptive blackouts in this state. Which I think is the 11th largest economy in the entire world. We do preemptive blackouts because they don't want to put too much power -- too much pressure on the grid.

I mean, try to imagine the absurdity of what's going on here. And I hate to tell you, but we just don't have enough clear thinking, say, more libertarian or conservative minded people in California to fight what the progressives are doing to the state.

Note that not even Carlson or Rubin claimed that black firefighters or LGBTQ contractors have proved less competent in any way. They just baselessly suggested that was the case. That’s the kind of guy Carlson is.

Yet, without any sense of irony, Rubin declared, “You know what? If I've learned anything by living in California and Los Angeles, specifically, it's that no matter what happens, ideology seems to trump rationality.”

Then, Rubin launched into a diatribe against the homeless, California’s progressive policies and the claim that people in other states don’t want Californians moving there “because then they bring the bad policies of California elsewhere.”

Carlson closed by suggesting the U.S. should build a wall between California and the rest of the country: “You know, walls are not just for our exterior borders, but that's just you know, something to think about.”

If you can stand it, you can watch Carlson’s poison below, from the October 29, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

(Transcript excerpts via Fox News, with my emphases added)