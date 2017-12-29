Tucker Carlson took a simple and innocuous issue about residents of a black neighborhood asking for trees to be removed, only partly as a redress against segregation, and used it as an excuse to mock African Americans for waging war on “racist trees.”

Residents of a black neighborhood in California, bordering on a golf course, want the public tamarisk trees, which block their view of the golf course, to be removed – a measure which will increase their property values and which has the support of the city council. But for Tucker (and his former outfit, The Daily Caller) it is on the top of the list of “hilarious list of 100 ‘racist” things.” It’s so funny that Carlson did two recent pieces on this side-splitting example of fake racism and, according to Carlson, a war on innocent trees!

On December 20th, Carlson introduced us to this hilarity when he reported that Palm Springs, California is “plotting a war on racist trees.” His voice dripping with sarcasm, he reported that the residents of the nearby black neighborhood claimed that the trees “were planted with racist intent” and “the city plans to clear-cut them as a result, as punishment.” He introduced his guest, a Palm Springs resident who supports the removal of the trees.

The interview followed the Tucker script – Tucker smirking, mocking, and over-talking his guest. He began by reciting a litany, straight out of the above-mentioned Daily Caller, of faux racist things which, of course, have no context and aren’t able to be rebutted. In setting up the comedy, Carlson asked the guest how he can prove that the trees are racist.

Guest Trae Daniel attempted to have a reasoned conversation about how the trees were planted as a means to segregate the black neighborhood from the more upscale neighborhoods.

But joker Carlson, after quipping that Daniel hadn’t proven his point, asked “Why are we punishing the trees?”

When Daniel made the factual comment that the trees are considered a “nasty” invasive, Carlson feigned shock and outrage while trying to shake up his guest with his trademark, uh, satire: “What, because …that tree is a foreign tree you’re calling it nasty? I guess the California I grew up in was a little bit more welcoming to foreigners. Just because the tree is not from California, doesn’t mean you have to kill it and call it names." The interview went steadily downhill as Carlson continued with his “defense” of the trees.

On December 24th, one of Fox’s African-American enablers, Larry Elder, played along with Carlson who snarked, “The specter of racist trees now haunts America like a demon.” He stated that authorities consider the trees to be racist, a silly comment that distorts the reality that the trees were part of the area's racist residential segregation plan. As part of his tree-humor schtick, Carlson “joked” that a pine tree resembles a Klan hood.

Elder took the opportunity to bash California Democrats and claim, “It’s all about making black people feel better about the past, about Jim Crow, about slavery, as if that’s the issue facing black America.” He asserted that the main problem for black America has “nothing to do with white racism or racist trees” but, rather, black children raised without fathers and with mothers who are on welfare.

Carlson continued to defend the trees and bragged that he highlighted the tree story “because it is so self-evidently stupid that maybe it will awaken people to the frivolous nature of the conversation."

Elders continued to scold black people who aren't taking responsibility for themselves.

Carlson (who grew up in posh LaJolla California) has taken a local California issue, which locals seem not to be upset about, and turned it into a bogus controversy in order to race bait. His message is that a community’s attempt to remedy past racism is “stupid” because the African-American community should really be focused on their bad behavior. Talk about "so evidently stupid." Never mind racist trees – how bout a racist Fox News host?!

Watch the ludicrousness from the December 20 and December 24, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.