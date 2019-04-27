Just like his white supremacist fanboys, Tucker Carlson believes that nasty, brown people are trying to take over America. So just to make sure that this won’t happen, Carlson, once again, scolded Americans who are putting pleasure before breeding!

On his Tuesday night show, Carlson interviewed Eric Metaxas, a right-wing author and speaker who has said that Trump’s victory has provided Americans with “a short window of opportunity” to save the country which, if Hillary Clinton had been elected, would have been the “end of America.”

Metaxas, like Carlson, is virulently anti-abortion so there was definitely some male bonding going on in this interview.

Carlson began with examples of “out of the mainstream” Democratic views about the need for immigration which, not surprisingly, Carlson opposes. He alleged, “Democratic consensus [is] we need more people, but only the rest of the world can supply them. America cannot produce its own children. We need to take in those from other countries.”

Carlson asked why we couldn’t assist Americans “have the children they would like to have.” (He didn’t explain how he knows that Americans want to have more children.) His proposals for helping the middle-class were quite noble until the end. That statement reflected the white supremacist “demographic replacement” conspiracy: "What if helping American families have children was as much of a priority as protecting Central American families from being deported?"

Metaxas blithered on about how the “secular left” doesn’t value children and is not heeding the biblical command to “be fruitful and multiply.” And because of this selfish world-view, according to Metaxas, “we have to import people from someplace else.”

Doing his classic befuddled look, Carlson, poster child for rich, white privilege, pontificated: “But I am confused, and I agree with your analysis, but like -- then what's the point of life? Going on more trips? Buying more crap?”

Metaxas whined that those who want “guilt-free pleasure” claim they don’t have time for children.

Carlson: “What a lie.”

Metaxas continued complaining about the evil secularists who put pleasure before breeding. After Carlson suggested that the decline of religion has contributed to lack of interest in creating families, Metaxas noted that conservative religious groups have “tons of kids.” He asserted that those who have sincere religious faith, like those in “the heartland,” want to have children because “it’s worth the trouble.” He continued to preach about how “children are a blessing from the lord.”

Family guy Carlson: “It’s all that matters.”

So ladies, according to Tucker Carlson (and his white supremacist pals), it's your patriotic duty to have more babies. Anti-abortion misogyny combined with racist xenophobia. What more can I say!!!

Watch the lecture below, from the April 23, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.