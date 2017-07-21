Tucker Carlson seemed ready for another browbeating and condescension fest tonight, this time with O.J. Simpson’s former prison guard and supposed friend. But guest Jeffrey Felix would not fight and, after he admiringly described O.J. Simpson’s private parts, Carlson decided he had had enough.

Felix has written a book in which he calls himself Simpson’s “prison BFF.” But during his parole hearing today, Simpson insulted Felix saying he had been “making up stories.”

Felix told Carlson tonight he “felt horrible” about Simpson’s comments and claimed he had only said good things about Simpson in the book.

“Are you assessing your own ability to judge character now?” Carlson asked. “You thinking maybe he’s not [sic] the double murderer I thought he was? Maybe he’s a bad guy now?”

“I don’t know,” Felix said, not taking the bait.

What Felix obviously wanted to do was to promote salacious tidbits from his book. When asked why Simpson might have been angry at him, Felix answered, “I have no idea. Maybe it’s over the cookie story.” But instead of explaining what the cookie story was (and Carlson didn’t ask), Felix quickly moved on to say that Simpson “should be more angry and his camp should be more angry about the story that came out about him pleasuring himself in front of the woman guard that never happened.”

Carlson didn’t ask for details about that, either. Instead, he asked, “Apparently, you’ve got a chapter describing his private parts – the whole chapter?”

Yes, Felix said he does. He claimed it was “more my co-writer’s idea.” But, Felix added, “After seeing him [Simpson], I kind of felt inadequate about myself.” He laughed.

Carlson wondered if maybe that was why Simpson was annoyed.

“Well, how can he be annoyed about that?” Felix replied. “That’s a compliment. I mean, if you tell him he’s not working with anything, that would be horrible.”

“I’m siding with O.J. all of a sudden,” Carlson said. “So we’re going to have to cut the segment short.”

Watch the bizarre discussion below, from the July 20, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.