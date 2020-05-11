As Donald Trump faces worsening poll numbers and a growing coronavirus death toll, his game plan for winning re-election is not saving lives but some kind of revenge scheme. Two of his biggest lickspittles tonight stopped just short of urging the arrest of former President Barack Obama and/or Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, of course, is now running for president and his prospects are bright. The very dubious Tara Reade accusations Fox can't seem to get enough of don’t seem to be hurting his chances:

From a May 9 article in The Guardian:

In recent weeks, Biden has widened his lead over Trump as the president’s support slips amid growing disapproval of his response to the pandemic. Surveys from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona – key battlegrounds that Trump won in 2016 – show Biden ahead.

Last week, Trump spent the first 20 minutes of a visit to Fox & Friends ignoring the coronavirus toll in order to take a victory lap over Attorney General and Trump toady William Barr dropping charges against Michael Flynn.

Yesterday, Trump had this very disturbing post on Instagram:

Ummmm....any one else find this incredibly disturbing?



This is currently posted on Trump’s official IG page.



This guy makes Nixon look like Lincoln. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Sgzeaxf8OV — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) May 11, 2020

Tonight, Media Matters caught this exchange between Dobbs and Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton on a Trump-favorite show. Fitton, you may recall, is a member of the group Groundswell, along with Clarence Thomas’ wife, to to purge the Trump administration of anyone deemed insufficiently loyal and to install flunkies such as former Sheriff David Clarke and Dan Bongino in high positions.

TOM FITTON: Well, we have new information from Sally Yates who was interviewed by no one other but the Robert Mueller operation, that Obama was involved in the targeting of Flynn in that infamous Oval Office meeting. And we also have information that he specifically told President Trump watch out for Flynn. And, of course, he and his people were spying on Flynn during the campaign, obviously targeting Trump as well. Not telling Trump about their concerns about Flynn. Obviously to try to undermine him once he became president later on after the election. Then he comes out and specifically attacks General Flynn. How is that more -- how is that not more evidence that Obama had skin in this game and was directing the targeting of Flynn?

…

I don't know what more evidence you need than to put Obama at the head of the conspiracy, the Obamagate conspiracy to target President Trump. And … you had willing accomplices like Brennan, Comey, McCabe and company. But they were put there by Obama and they were directed by Obama. Remember, Obama put together that intelligence community assessment that fraudulently smeared Trump as being a tool of Putin. That was an all hands on deck whistle call by Obama. Obama was front and center here. He should be questioned, Hillary Clinton should be questioned, everyone in that Oval Office meeting should be questioned, which would include Joe Biden.

[…]

DOBBS: [Obama is responsible] for putting in motion, and if not putting in motion directly, tacitly at the very least approving of spying on a presidential candidate, and then a president-elect, and then a president is unprecedented, it is outrageous, and we know that the whole thing was not only a conspiracy to overthrow a president, but it was a web of deceit and lies that were the basis for the special counsel and all of the nonsense that the radical Dims, the deep state and, yes, the Obama administration put in motion.

I don’t know how far this will go, whether it may be a bridge too far even for Barr, or whether the coronavirus pandemic will overshadow any such efforts.

But this is dangerous stuff that as Tara Setmayer said, makes Nixon look like Lincoln.

You can watch it below, from Fox Business Network’s May 11, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.