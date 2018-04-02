The stupidity of the Trump promoters known as Diamond and Silk reached new highs (or lows) last week as the pair claimed that Russia got its nuclear weapons via Hillary Clinton and the fave Fox faux scandal, Uranium One. Instead of correcting the falsehood, Fox covered it up.

Taking a break from criticizing African-Americans for not sufficiently worshipping Donald Trump, Fox’s dynamic duo of Diamond and Silk turned their trash talking towards Clinton with a lie that went unrebutted by their Fox friends. Later, the network helpfully covered up the falsehood disappeared from subsequent footage.

The segment on Friday’s Fox & Friends began with recent video of Clinton (at Rutgers) saying that many people, including herself, were traumatized by the results of the presidential election. After the video, cohost Pete Hegseth introduced “social media stars” (?!) and “Trump supporters” Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, aka Diamond and Silk.

Before the ladies spoke, Hegseth noted, in a mocking tone, that Clinton has ascribed her defeat to sexism. Video was played in which Clinton made the legitimate point that failed male candidates have not been told, as she has, to go away. Hegseth “joked” that when Diamond and Silk tell Clinton to go away, they’re being sexist.

The biological and political soul sisters (“standing with the silent majority”) took the propaganda ball and ran with it. They immediately described Clinton as “a nasty sore that’s rotten to the core that really won’t go away.” “Silk” did her trademark positive response to Diamond’s call for Clinton to come clean about “her dirty deeds.” “Diamond” asked how Clinton paid “for that fake dossier to try to undermine President Trump.” She then proceeded to tell a lie when she accused Clinton of “selling 20% of the uranium to Russia and now Russia have nuclear weapons.”

FACT CHECK: First, Russia has had nuclear weapons since the 1940s. Second and more important, Hillary Clinton did not “sell” 20% of our uranium to Russia. This is a lie promoted by Trump and then reinforced by Fox News - even after anchor Fox anchor Shepard Smith debunked it.

After that whopper, the conversation turned to comedian Sandra Bernhard, a costar of the new Roseanne show, who was critical of women who support Trump. After video of Bernhard was shown, the ladies provided their reaction for their grievance-based spiel.

Diamond angrily retorted that they didn’t need anyone “feeding us a narrative because we know how to think ourselves.” And, after having compared Clinton to a “sore,” Diamond said that Bernhard’s comments were “offensive” and that she “was not going to vote for no crooked Hillary.” She yelled, “We didn’t want another career, fake, crooked politician running nothing around here.”

The segment concluded with high praise for the Roseanne show for reaching out to conservative Americans and “throw[ing] that political correctness stuff out the window.” There was rich irony in the duo’s claim that “Roseanne” was “balanced.”

Interestingly, per Mediaite, when Fox & Friends repeated the interview later in the show, the Uranium One/Russia nuclear weapons lies was not in it!

If anybody should “go away,” it should be Diamond and Silk.

And, by the way, if the ladies are trying to convince African-Americans to support Trump, they have a long way to go. 23% of black men approve of Trump while only 11% of black women do.

Watch the two ignoramuses below, from the March 30, 2018 Fox & Friends.