Poor Donald Trump just can’t take it when his biggest sycophants are absent from Fox News. Sad!

This is what Donald Trump tweeted last night when Fox didn’t slobber over him as much as he thinks he is entitled:

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

...a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

By the way, Brian Williams was not fired. He was suspended for six months in 2015, though he never returned to anchoring NBC’s Nightly News. His current MSNBC show regularly beats CNN and Fox News.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)