The 72 year-old toddler-in-chief had a fit of tiny-fingered Twitter pique last night after hearing Fox’s Chris Wallace say Pete Buttigieg has “a lot of substance…fascinating biography.”

Trump TV spent an hour not worshiping Donald Trump. Somebody call a whaaaa-mbulance!

....who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance...fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me - I like Mike Wallace better...and Alfred E. Newman will never be President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Brit Hume had a good clapback:

Say this for Buttigieg. He’s willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you’ve barely done since you’ve been president. Oh, and covering candidates of both parties is part of the job of a news channel. https://t.co/D8yQE2kfYF — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 20, 2019

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)