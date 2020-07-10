Donald Trump thinks he was “so good” to New York by doing his job and helping out in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that the city and state owe him not to put up the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower and not to prosecute him for any crimes he may have committed.

As I posted yesterday on Crooks and Liars, New York City painted a huge “BLACK LIVES MATTER” mural down the Fifth Avenue block on which Trump Tower just happens to be situated. Mayor Bill de Blasio personally took part in the painting (as did Rev. Al Sharpton) and said it “liberates” Fifth Avenue. The city closed the block to vehicles through Sunday so that pedestrians can view it up close.

But totally not racist Trump has said the mural “denigrates” Fifth Avenue.

And, of course, it’s all about him which in this case, is at least partly true. But Trump added anti-Americanism to racism by whining that he’s owed allegiance from the city and state for helping sick and dying Americans there.

The coronavirus pandemic is raging but the Slacker in Chief thought he had nothing better to do than spend nearly 40 minutes shooting the breeze with his Bedtime BFF Sean Hannity.

In Trump’s mind, he gave ventilators, personal protection equipment and “hospital help” to de Blasio, as a personal favor, not out of concern for public health. Apparently, that also earned him immunity for any crimes he may have committed, too.

TRUMP: And I dealt a lot with Mayor de Blasio. I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them. I got him hospital help when he needed it. I got him everything he needed. I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything, the shields. I got that man everything. I spoke to him many times.

He couldn't have been nicer. And then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. And all merchants along Fifth Avenue are furious. They are furious. And the whole city is furious.

The city is a city that's enraged. ...

[...]

TRUMP: Everything I did -- and I'm -- it's almost -- it was almost a test, Sean.

But I was so good to him and to Governor Cuomo, like nobody has ever been good. And all you end up doing out of that place is get prosecuted and have a lot of trouble.

So, New York is not the place that it was. Everyone's leaving. They're moving to Florida. They're moving to other places. It's very sad, actually, to see what happened.

And how did flag-wearing “patriot” Hannity react? Not by pointing out that providing help to Americans in the middle of a health crisis goes with Trump's job but by agreeing and piling on. “Yes,” Hannity said, “I’m the only idiot who stays here. I need to get my contract changed, so I can get the hell out of here myself, to be honest.”

Then he changed the subject to the “age question,” which I will write about in my next post.

You can watch Trump show how little he cares about the COVID-19 pandemic and its American victims and how little that matters to Hannity below, from the July 9, 2020 Hannity show.

