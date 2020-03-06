Donald Trump can’t even visit a tornado-devastated area in MAGA country without making it about himself and using the tragedy to improve his own fortunes.

After a powerful tornado killed at least 25 people on Tuesday, Trump took a taxpayer-funded, official visit to Tennessee, supposedly to “review recovery efforts and offer support to local residents, according to a White House statement,” USA Today reported.

Yet Trump used this somber event to literally put his own interests front and center.

When I worked in local government, we were never allowed to wear anything partisan while conducting official business. I imagine the same is true for the federal government. I will research this and update this post when I find out. Regardless of the law, it’s clearly tasteless and looks unethical.

Not surprisingly, Fox News is ignoring Trump’s self-dealing during a tragedy and pretending he’s doing something selfless - even though the article acknowledges the hat. From the FoxNews.com homepage as I write this:

3/6/20 update: As CREW noted, it just so happens this hat is for sale on Trump's campaign website. CREW calls this behavior "default Trump" because he does it at all his disaster visits, apparently.