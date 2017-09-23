About 20 minutes after Fox & Friends aired a report that Golden State Warriors’ basketball star Stephen Curry announced he does not want to go to the White House, Donald Trump childishly tweeted his sour grapes and announced that Curry was no longer invited.

As New York’s Daily News noted, the Warriors had been invited to celebrate their NBA title, as is typical for any major champion team. But Curry said in a press conference yesterday that he did not want to go and he hoped the rest of the team would also turn down the invitation.

This morning, CNN's Brian Stelter caught the coincidence in timing between Fox News’ coverage and Trump’s tweet:

"Fox & Friends" covered this story at 8:24am. Banner: "Curry Wants to Skip White House Visit." Trump tweeted at 8:45. https://t.co/hVN7qnRwyy — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2017

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Watch the Fox & Friends report that hurt Snowflake Trump’s feelings so much, he tossed aside his hatred for political correctness and had to retreat to his safe space behind his Twitter platform.