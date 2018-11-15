Donald Trump reportedly “loves” Sean Hannity but that hasn’t stopped him from “repeatedly—and sometimes for a sustained period of time—“ making fun of Hannity’s “dumb” interview questions, according to The Daily Beast. Sad!

According to “three people with direct knowledge” who spoke with The Daily Beast, Trump has lamented that Hannity’s slobbering softballs leave him no room for the kind of verbal jousting Trump enjoys:

“It’s like he’s not even trying,” Trump has said, one source recalled, right before the president launched into a rough imitation of Hannity’s voice and mannerisms to complain that the questions about how “great I am” give him nothing to work or have fun with.

Another person who’s heard Trump make similar comments since his inauguration says they remember the president calling Hannity’s softball questions “dumb.” This source recalled a round of ripping on the TV talker’s interview style and cloying devotion to Trump that lasted long enough that the source glanced at their watch and started feeling sorry for Hannity.

Before you get out your tiny violin for Hannity, The Daily Beast also noted that Trump “loves Sean,” and considers him both “a close pal and prominent informal political adviser who has his finger on the pulse of conservative America in a way few do.”

And, apparently, the two are still Bedtime BFFs. “’Sean [Hannity] told me last night…’ is a phrase often heard by those closest to the president,” The Daily Beast added.

But despite all that love, Trump still knifes in the back his most loyal ally.

(Hannity image via screen grab)