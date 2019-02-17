Despite a humorous video about Donald Trump making the wall sexy (example: “These bricks are going to get laid tonight”), when it came time for the panel discussion, not one of the five pundits endorsed Friday’s declaration of national emergency or even the wall for that matter. Host Greg Gutfeld even mocked Trump.

Gutfeld played a clip from Trump’s bizarre, sing-song recitation of the legal challenges expected for his national emergency. “I don’t know if he’s president or Dr. Seuss,” Gutfeld said afterward.

I have to admit the “sexy border wall” video was funny. But instead of the wall/national security enthusiasm I expected to follow, the support was tepid at best.

The strongest support came from a pandering, self-proclaimed liberal, Debra Soh, who complained about other liberals and the media demonizing those who support the wall. “I don’t think it’s fair to conflate those who are concerned about security” with racism, xenophobia, etc., she said.

Guest Kat Timpf, a conservative, admitted, “I’m not for the wall” before arguing that the declaration of national emergency “isn’t going to work.”

Tyrus, who calls himself an "independent conservative" was a little more supportive. He argued that Trump “was forced” to go the national disaster route. But he also said, “This is about the 2020 election," not a border or a wall. Trump "gets the wall at the expense of having to declare a national emergency, which I’m against but I understand why,” Tyrus continued. Then he claimed it will backfire on “crazy” Democrats who “just really don’t know what they’re doing.” (Gutfeld agreed) But he also added that it’s “sad times because they’re so worried about what’s going to happen in 2020, instead of just running on issues and letting America choose, that we’re stuck in these situations.” He didn’t sound like he was only referring to Democrats.

Even conservative Mark Steyn did not praise the wall or the national emergency. He said he couldn’t get Trump’s sing-song bit out of his head, moved on to “joke” about a verse, “We’re all smoking pot with Kamala Harris and watching bricks getting laid.” Then Steyn quickly changed subjects to former President Barack Obama supposedly erecting a wall on the Vermont/Canadian border as part of the stimulus.

Watch the lack of support for Trump's national emergency below, from the February 16, 2019 The Greg Gutfeld Show.