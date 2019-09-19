The Washington Post has a huge story out tonight, confirmed by NBC News, that the substance of an intelligence official’s whistleblower’s complaint deemed “both credible and urgent” involves a promise by Donald Trump to a foreign leader. FoxNews.com has nothing about it on its home page.

In case you missed it, here’s the summary by The Washington Post:

Trump’s interaction with the foreign leader included a “promise” that was regarded as so troubling that it prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, said [two] former officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

It was not immediately clear which foreign leader Trump was speaking with or what he pledged to deliver, but his direct involvement in the matter has not been previously disclosed.

All that comes as the acting director of national intelligence has refused to turn over the complaint to the House Intelligence Committee as is required by law.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson determined that the complaint was credible and troubling enough to be considered a matter of “urgent concern,” a legal threshold that ordinarily requires notification of congressional oversight committees.

But acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to share details about Trump’s alleged transgression with lawmakers, touching off a legal and political dispute that has spilled into public and prompted speculation that the spy chief is improperly protecting the president.

Of course, it turns out that one of Trump’s phone calls during the period in question was with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But The Post notes that it’s quite possible Trump had been speaking with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un as well as other foreign leaders

As NBC News put it, “A whistleblower complaint by an intelligence official about a private presidential phone call would be an extraordinary development, likely without precedent in U.S. history.”

Well, it's no biggie to Fox News, apparently. The Trump Network seems to think there’s nothing to see here. The big news for them is that the "DOJ watchdog will 'assess' claims of irregularities" in James Comey's testimony.





You know what else is displayed prominently on the site? Dear Leader will be on Fox & Friends in the morning.

UPDATE: No sooner had I published this post than Fox updated its website. Here's the new top story:

UPDATE: Brian Stelter noted that Laura Ingraham's top story was "THE WAR AGAINST MEN."

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)