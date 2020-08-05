During Donald Trump’s nearly hourlong interview on Fox & Friends, he called NBA players “disgraceful” for kneeling during the national anthem, smeared Black Lives Matter and followed up by boasting that nobody, possibly not even Abraham Lincoln, has “done better for our Black community than me.”

Cohost Pete Hegseth prompted the attack on Black Lives Matter by saying to Trump, “standing is the new kneeling” and asking for “your take on the state of the league,” meaning the NBA.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said. “When I see ‘em kneeling, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you, there’s plenty of other people out there too.”

FACT CHECK: A recent CBS News poll found 58% view kneeling during the anthem as an acceptable form of protest.

Trump continued, “Black Lives Matter. Nobody’s done better for our Black community than me. Nobody, and that is with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, it’s true. Criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, best employment numbers in history. Every single - what I’ve done. Funding the Black colleges and universities. 'Historically,' they say ‘Historically Black,’ but the colleges and universities funded it, for a long time they had no funding, they had to keep coming back to Washington. I took care of them for a long term, they’re all set.”

Trump went on to falsely claim that Black Lives Matter started with marchers chanting, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.”

FACT CHECK: That chant was only known to occur at one march and is not an official or prominent slogan associated with the movement. But Fox News has fixated on that chant in its own mischaracterization of Black Lives Matter.

After smearing Black Lives Matter with that falsehood and going on to call them “a Marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country,” Trump repeated his boast: “Again, nobody has done more for the Black community, by far. I always say nobody other than - I’ll give the one exception: Abraham Lincoln, OK. But even that to be honest with you.”

There was no challenge from any of the three cohosts, just like there was no challenge from Fox’s Bret Baier or Martha MacCallum a few months ago when Trump ridiculously claimed he was treated worse than Lincoln.

Trump has a crazy obsession with Lincoln. You can see the latest example of that below, from the August 5, 2020 Fox & Friends.