Just 10 days after Fox Business host Lou Dobbs commanded Donald Trump to fire Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump did exactly that.

On March 28, Lou Dobbs ranted about the Department of Homeland Security not being tough enough on the immigrants at the southern border. The way Dobbs was seething, you’d think he was in imminent danger from some cartel, instead of in his cushy studio thousands of miles from the situation.

DOBBS: The DHS secretary to talk about we’re being overrun at the border, think what that means for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that agency with its limited resources and manpower in the interior of the country trying to contend with all of those people being released onto the streets.

The stories in the Yuma sector right now. The idea of, the temerity of the head of DHS to allow that to happen, its ignorance, the only can-do attitude is on the side of the cartels.

[…]

DOBBS: [T]he president needs to fire her because she is nothing but a roadblock on creativity, innovation, adaptiveness and responding to the situation we have instead of the one that she apparently wants to dream about. I don’t know. She is absolutely overwhelmed. She’s paralyzed, her department is paralyzed, this president has said it’s a national emergency and I’ll be damned if he’s not right.

Dobbs may sound like a maniacal demagogue to normal people but Trump considers him a trusted adviser. Last year, The Daily Beast reported that Trump calls Dobbs “semi-regularly to gossip or solicit counsel” and that he gets “involved in some of the administration’s more sensitive discussions.” Dobbs not only gets patched into high-level meetings, "Trump will ask Dobbs for his opinion before and after his senior aides or Cabinet members have spoken. Occasionally, he will cut off an official so the Fox Business host can jump in," according to the report.

In February, Dobbs promised a guest to “give it my very best effort to get through that White House switchboard” and advise Trump to release sealed documents related to the Russia investigation which would have undermined it and hampered further intelligence investigations.” As far as I can tell, that has not happened. Yet.

Watch Dobbs instruct Trump to fire Nielsen below, from the March 28, 2019 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.