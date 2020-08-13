In a 41-minute interview with Maria Bartiromo this morning, Donald Trump said not one word of sympathy or remorse for more than 166,000 American dead nor the 5.2 million Americans who have been infected with COVID-19. Instead, he insisted again the pandemic will just go away on its own.

Trump had nothing better to do this morning than to have a lengthy, grievance-filled chat with a loyal suck-up, Fox's Maria Bartiromo.

Bartiromo’s first “question” was an invitation for her beloved p***y grabber to attack vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump first responded by dubiously claiming that Biden will drive the country into “a depression, the likes of which you have never seen.”

BARTIROMO: What is your reaction to Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate?

TRUMP: Well, she’s radical left. Now she tries to pretend she’s not but she’s the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate, acknowledged to be. She’s done things that are terrible in terms of the police, in terms of the Second Amendment, in terms of everything else and she, uh, is a big taxer, as Joe is a big taxer. They want to tax four trillion dollars. It’s going to be the biggest tax increase in history by far. It will triple up records and they’re big taxers.

It’s, uh, just something that won’t work. We’ll have – you will see a depression, the likes of which you have never seen. You’ll have to go back to 1929. I guess it doesn’t get too much worse than that and you’ll just see that and, frankly, you know, we’ve had a tremendous, uh, a tremendous market. You and I have talked about that stock market.

In fact, Biden left the White House in January, 2017, with an economy recovering from the 2008 Great Recession left by Republican George W. Bush. The economy has cratered under Trump. But Bartiromo put kowtowing to Trump over truth for her viewers and said nothing to challenge Dear Leader.

Thinking about the stock market apparently reminded Trump that he doesn’t see any need to address the pandemic that is afflicting Americans’ physical health as well as their employment and other aspects of the economy.

Instead, Trump saw that as a moment to take a victory lap over his own pandemic genius

TRUMP: Think of it. We’re almost back to where we were and we’re still in the pandemic which will be going away. As I say, it’ll be going away. They scream, “How can you say that?” I said, because it’s going to be going away.

To repeat, 5.2+ million Americans have been infected, 166,100 Americans have died to date from the coronavirus. The New York Times suggests that a recent drop in cases is due to reimposed limits by governors, not a magical disappearance. Meanwhile, more than 1,000 Americans have been dying every day, on average:

Case numbers remain persistently high across most of the country, though reports of new cases have dropped since late July, when the country averaged well over 60,000 per day. Because the number of people hospitalized and the percentage of people testing positive also rose in many states, the summer case spike cannot be solely explained by increased testing.

Deaths, though still well below their peak spring levels, reached an average of more than 1,000 per day by early August, more than double the average from early July. Some states reimposed limits on businesses and gatherings. Governors and even some mayors announced new restrictions on interstate travel.

Bartiromo made no challenge, asked no follow-up questions, and thus validated Trump's dangerous, potentially deadly disinformation.

You can hear for yourself Trump’s utter lack of concern about the pandemic or for suffering Americans – as well as Bartiromo’s sycophancy, below, from Fox Business Network’s August 13, 2020 Mornings with Maria.