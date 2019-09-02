Donald Trump’s attempt to attack the Fox News hosts who don’t slobber over him the way Sean Hannity does backfired bigly on Saturday.

Trump has been throwing a temper tantrum lately because not every Fox host and not every Fox show is devoted to stroking his ego.

On Saturday, Trump attempted to tell Fox that not adoring him will cost the network because it would make more money if all its shows were as “Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me!” as the Hannity show.

Unfortunately, Trump’s own tiny Twitter fingers botched his message:

Trump later deleted the tweet. But that was not before people “put the boot on,” as HuffPost put it. Sad!

🤣Hannity may be the number one “shoe” watched by the gunk that sticks to the bottom of its sole.



But the collective viewership on news *shows* that report the TRUTH about @realDonaldTrump FAR EXCEEDS Hannity’s deceitful spin.😎 pic.twitter.com/l5UNY5x3Kn — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) August 31, 2019

He may be the number one shoe, but Sean Hannity has no sole. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 31, 2019

Oh well it's just a shoe ... a shoe with toilet paper on it ... — PeaceOUT (@Elviraafterthot) August 31, 2019

