Donald Trump was so incensed by comments from a guest on Neil Cavuto’s Your World show today that he rage-tweeted about it this afternoon and raged again at his Colorado rally this evening. He also took gratuitous swipes at former host Shepard Smith and Fox board member Paul Ryan. Classy!

It all started when RealClear Politics associate editor A.B. Stoddard ripped Trump over his “disastrous” 2016 debate performances. While suggesting that Michael Bloomberg’s showing in the Democratic debate last night may not have hurt his chances, Stoddard said that many of Trump’s debate answers “were so cringeworthy you just couldn’t even believe he was still standing on the stage, and he’s president, so I don’t think debates kill off normal candidates who do not have a billionaire juggernaut machine.”

Ooh, that got under Trump’s very thin skin. He tweeted:

Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end. Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

To his credit, Cavuto hit back:

CAVUTO: Just to point out, he did not [win every debate]. When you look at polls that came out from Fox, NBC, CNN, Politico, YouGov and a host of others, the initial read was that he had failed to do well in those debates. He ultimately won, but he didn’t poll well in those debates.

Cavuto is correct.

Trump was still whining about Cavuto and Fox during his rally in Colorado later today: “All [Fox’s] high-rated shows are the shows that like Trump. All their loser shows, like Cavuto, are the shows that don’t like Trump.” Then, throwing open his arms, he shouted with triumphant malice, “How is Shep Smith doing lately, by the way?” Trump gloated as the crowd booed. “How is Shep? He had the lowest ratings and now Cavuto took his place, so that’s OK,” Trump added.

By the way, Smith will probably be working at another network as soon as his non-compete clause expires. If we’re lucky, Trump will be the one out of a job by then.

Meanwhile, watch what set off the Crybaby in Chief below, from the February 20, 2020 Your World. Underneath, you can see the crybaby whining at his February 20, 2020 Colorado rally.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)