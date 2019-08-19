Crybaby Donald Trump slammed Fox’s Juan Williams after he had the audacity to call out Dear Leader’s losing approach to the trade war with China and his “unpredictability” as a risk for global recession yesterday, on Fox News Sunday.

On the Fox News Sunday panel, Williams contradicted a clip in which Trump claimed Chinese tariffs “have really bitten into China, they haven’t bitten into us at all.”

First, Williams slammed Trump’s “brutish approach” to China as “the problem.” He noted that “it's not just Democrats who say, hey, this guy is inartful. The Wall Street Journal has said that.” Williams also said Trump’s “unpredictability” risks “global recession” because it “really scares Wall Street, because it depresses the likelihood of capital investment, which is necessary for stock growth.”

Williams later inflicted what may have been the biggest wound to Trump’s ego. He said, “We’re not winning” the trade war. Williams added insult to injury as he continued: “He firstly says, we're not paying for the tariffs, China is paying. Well then now, he says, I'm delaying the tariffs because guess what? It's going to drive up consumer costs going into the holiday season. That's not good for Americans’ economy.”

Rather than defend himself, Trump attacked Williams in yet another Trump Twitter Temper Tantrum:

Juan Williams at @FoxNews is so pathetic, and yet when he met me in the Fox Building lobby, he couldn’t have been nicer as he asked me to take a picture of him and me for his family. Yet he is always nasty and wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019

Watch the criticism that set off Trump below, from the August 18, 2019 Fox News Sunday: