Stephen Moore, the economist forced to withdraw from consideration as a Trump lackey for the Fed, is now on Trump’s “economic task force” designed to push others to risk their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may recall the unqualified Moore withdrew his name under Republican pressure. He was also dubbed the “worst economist in the world,” with plenty of evidence for such a conclusion, by Media Matters.

Yet on Fox News yesterday, Moore was introduced as a “widely respected writer on all things financial.” Host Neil Cavuto did not mention that Moore is a member of Trump’s botched-before-it-began “Opening Our Country Council.” Nor did Cavuto mention that Moore is working on promoting protests defying Wisconsin’s stay-at-home orders – from the safe distance of a remote studio.

Worse, Moore has had the nerve to liken Wisconsin protesters to civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Never mind that Parks never worked to spread a contagion to others. If Cavuto knew about that tasteless comparison, he kept it to himself.

Moore said that the surge in jobless claims (22 million in four weeks, as Fox displayed) “created a little bit of a tipping point here.” He added, “I think Americans are starting to see the kind of carnage that is created when you shut down a $20 trillion economy. I think you’re going to start to see some states as early as next week, Neil, starting to open.”

Yet Moore seems ready to turn figurative carnage into the real thing. He claimed he wanted to keep people safe but said nothing about how to do so while pushing them to shed stay-at-home orders.

Moore cited the states of Arizona and Nebraska as possibly opening. He baselessly suggested that red states’ governors have done a better job of keeping the coronavirus spread in check and fear mongered about the local officials in blue states. In fact, hot spots have been erupting in red states without stay-at-home orders.

MOORE: These red states frankly, the more Republican states - I just listened to your discussion with Governor Walker, you know, Wisconsin may be a lagging state and Michigan. By the way, your mayor there in New York is now saying what? That New York City might not open up until after the fourth of July. I mean, that’s crazy. By the way you do that, New York City’s no longer going to be the financial center of the country. It’s going to move somewhere else, and Times Square may as well. …[States] “like California and New York and Illinois [may] really slow down the rapid kind of expansion, that v-shaped recovery that we all want to see.

Yet, even as Moore spoke, a lower-third banner read, “Pew Poll: 66% of Americans are concerned that state governments will lift stay-at-home-orders too quickly.”

Moore pushed on for what he surely knows will mean more illness and death – while claiming to care about safety:

MOORE: Saving lives comes first. But you know when you see 22 million people in unemployment lines and you see those pictures of what’s happening in Pittsburgh with people standing in line a mile long for the food banks, people are really suffering out there. And you know, the left tries to make this as lives versus the economy, but you have to do both. We don’t have a society if we don’t have an economy that is producing things like goods and services, and I do think that finally the American people are starting to say wait a minute, yes, we want to remain safe, yes, we want to remain healthy, but there’s got to be a way to do this, keeping people safe and healthy and getting people back on the job and these businesses up and running because if we don’t … you can pretty much wipe out the entire year of 2020, and it’s going to be a brutal recovery.

Also not mentioned? A majority of Americans (61%) want a stay at home order enacted by President Trump.

You can watch Moore prove his “pro-life” views only apply to fetuses below, from the April 17, 2020 Your World.