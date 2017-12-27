Prosperity preacher and spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, Paula White paid a Christmas visit to Fox & Friends to slobber over how Trump has put Christ back in Christmas.

As NewsHounds' Priscilla noted, Fox’s yearly War on Christmas baloney has been at leaslt somewhat supplanted by Trump Saved Christmas BS.

Cohost Molly Line reinforced the meme when she announced in her introduction yesterday, “President Trump delivering on another promise, proudly putting Christ back in Christmas.”

Never mind that Trump's tax bill is a set up to take from the poor in order to give a giant tax break to the wealthiest Americans, including himself. And he lied about it.

But that’s just the kind of Christianity that appeals to Paula White. Her brand includes a fake doctoral degree and a penchant for asking her low-to-middle income parishioners to donate a month or more of their income to her church – while she gets around in a private jet. Oh, and her first church went bankrupt in 2014 after defaulting on $29 million in loans.

Of course, none of the Trump fawners playing cable news hosts on Fox & Friends mentioned any of that. They listened raptly as White transformed the guy who has boasted about grabbing women “by the p***y,” who tweet rages against anyone who dares criticize him and praises white supremacists into something like the second coming of Christ!

WHITE: Isn’t it nice to say Merry Christmas and to put Jesus Christ back on the White House lawn? And to have the crusader that we have in our president? It is so vitally important. First off, it’s personal to him. He’s a man of faith. He is a believer. He’s spiritual. I’ve known him for over 17 years and Trump just hasn’t put Christ back in Christmas but he’s also put prayer back into the White House. He’s put justice and religious freedom back into our courts. He’s done so much. I say this is a man who is a promise keeper. We’ll know him as the president who keeps promises.

FACT CHECK: According to PolitiFact, Trump has kept only 8.9% of his campaign promises so far.

Of course, none of the Trump sycophants mentioned that, either. Instead, Line asked White how Trump “experience[s] his faith.”

Significantly, White did not report any good works that Trump does as a result of his faith, only that it “guides him” and “leads him” to shove it down the rest of our throats because he’s “not afraid” to be politically incorrect:

WHITE: I know for him it’s a very personal day, that his faith is such an important part of his life. It guides him, it leads him and one of the things that I love about President Trump is that he’s not afraid to take those steps that might be unpopular with other people. We do not have to be afraid of the political correct police any more. What makes America great is that we were founded on a Judeo-Christian nation. And that’s vitally important for us to understand. He understands it. It’s personal to him. … And though we are not just a nation of Christianity, we’re of all faith, we live in a country that is very biblically illiterate and without understanding the Bible, you won’t understand the foundation. And so it’s so important because it’s such a part of our ethos, of our culture. So that is a vital part of why it is important for America to understand, of putting Christ, Christmas – Merry! – back in Christmas. It’s liberating! And also, it brings great joy.

If you’d like to give White feedback, you can contact her ministry here.

Watch White prove she’s just the kind of Christian that Trump would love, and vice versa, below, from the December 25, 2017 Fox & Friends. Ironically, the segment begins with a graphic wishing viewers “Happy Holidays.”