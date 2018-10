Trevor Noah channeled Jon Stewart last night when he shredded Fox News attempts to paint Democrats as dangerous mobs, especially as seen in attacks on former Attorney General Eric Holder for metaphorically saying, “When they go low, we kick them.”

Have some Friday night laughs at the expense of Mitch McConnell, Sean Hannity, Brett Kavanaugh, et al., below, from the October 11, 2018 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.