Should we laugh or cry over the fact that an adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani advised Donald Trump – over Twitter, no less – that his re-election depends on taking counsel from Tucker Carlson over Secretary of State Mike Pompeo?

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser reportedly part of Rouhani’s inner circle, tweeted yesterday:

We have unseated an American President in the past. We can do it again. Trump can listen to Pompeo and we’ll make sure he stays a one-term President. Or he could listen to @TuckerCarlson and we might have a different ball game. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) July 3, 2019

If nothing else, it proves the Iranians have Trump figured out: Twitter, TV and his re-election are the three most important things to him. Notice that Ashena says nothing about the good of the country or making America great. Because Ashena knows that Trump looks out only for himself and his image.

(Carlson image via screen grab)

(H/T Oliver Darcy)