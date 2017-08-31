Fox News may have just helped Tomi Lahren wage her “most important cultural battle,” that of making white people less afraid of offending blacks, by hiring her to provide commentary “primarily” on the Hannity show.

Media Matters wrote about Lahren’s new gig:

The announcement comes over a month after Lahren’s weeklong de facto “audition” on Fox News’ Hannity where she provided commentary at the end of the show that served to complement host Sean Hannity’s swooning coverage of President Donald Trump. Lahren has a long history of making racist, nativist, and misogynistic comments.

It’s no wonder Sean Hannity likes Lahren so much. She’s a younger, blonder version of himself. As Media Matters noted, she “built her career on attacking liberals” and she’s a Trump sycophant. And, surprise! She’s a race baiter.

Some samples via Media Matters:

In 2016, she Tweeted, then deleted, that Black Lives Matter is “the new KKK.”

Here's her totally not racist comment about the term, "unarmed black man": It “may be literally accurate, but it doesn’t tell the whole story in most cases. In a number of cases, if the victim ended up being unarmed, it was certainly not for a lack of trying.” [The Daily Beast, 12/9/16]

Her idea of clever? Calling refugees “rape-ugees.”

Are we worried? Is that an honest question? Yes we are worried about the rape-ugees. #GOPDebate — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 14, 2016

It’s no surprise that Hannity would find in her a kindred spirit.

Image of Lahren via screen grab.