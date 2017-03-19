During his interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters Saturday night, Donald Trump tried to snow Americans into thinking he knows something about health care policy. Unfortunately, his efforts only proved he was conning.

At about one minute into the interview, Watters asked about the status of the #TrumpDon’tCare Trumpcare, the Obamacare replacement.

WATTERS: Obamacare repeal could be President Trump’s first deal. Are you gonna close it?

Tellingly, Trump did not say “yes.” Instead, he came up with this piece of hooey.

TRUMP: Well, I think it’s going to be never easy. You know, health care is a very complex subject. I’ve been saying that for a long time. Now people are agreeing with me. They understand.

Actually, everybody except Trump has probably long thought health care is complex. On February 27, 2017 – less than three weeks ago, Trump announced, as if it was news, that health care is an “unbelievably complex subject.” He added, “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.”

Watch Trump express surprise at health care’s complexity below, via Bloomberg Politics, on February 27, and watch Trump pretend to be a thought leader on the subject last night (though the interview was recorded three days ago), from the March 18, 2017 Watters World.