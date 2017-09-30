No liberal guest who appears on Tucker Carlson Tonight should EVER let the host get away with complaining that African Americans and/or liberals are being divisive. Screen grabs from just one show proves it.

Tucker Carlson regularly accuses African Americans and others of being “divisive” when they promote racial sensitivity. But the screen grabs below show just how much Carlson promotes right-wing and racial divisiveness of his own:

These are all from last night's Tucker Carlson Tonight:

First up: a "criminal" Trump opponent of no real significance:

Next, public schools are anti-American:

Liberals are irrational and not to be trusted:

More on that theme, as Carlson moved on to spend about 15 minutes using a school librarian's complaint to Melania Trump for sending a "racist" Dr. Seuss book to a well-funded public school to attack Trump opponents:

And another attack on schools, this time as too sensitive on race:

After the Democrat, Carlson brought on conservative Mark Steyn to further discuss Dr. Seuss:

Next up? A one-sided discussion of the Russia investigation, with a gratuitous swipe at those with another opinion as "hysterical."

Teachers love Satan!

Satanists behave like gays!

And, last but not least, those NFL protesters taking a knee over police brutality and racial inequality are dangerous:

You know what unity-loving Tucker Carlson did not discuss? The devastation and crisis facing the American citizens of Puerto Rico.