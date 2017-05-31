Apparently, The Five thought today was a slow news day. Never mind that there were plenty of developments in the Russiagate investigation. To The Five, the top story - worth 10 minutes of discussion - was Kathy Griffin's photo shoot with a bloody "head" of Donald Trump.

Today, former national security adviser Michael Flynn agreed to turn over documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russiagate; it was reported that former FBI Director James Comey will not be blocked from testifying to the same committee; and CNN revealed that Russian officials have been caught by U.S. intelligence saying that they have "derogatory" financial information about Trump and his top aides that they thought would give them leverage over him.

But even though Griffin has since profusely apologized, The Five still thought 10 minutes of conservative-victim whining at the top of the show was in order.

And at nine minutes into the hour, they were still at it:

Juan Williams, the lone liberal on the totally fair and balanced five-person panel, brought up the conservative double standard regarding Ted Nugent. But Williams merely referred to Nugent's recent visit to the White House. Not mentioned was how Nugent received a rock-star welcome on Fox & Friends on May 19 despite his long history of violent rhetoric toward Democrats. Heck, even right there on Fox & Friends, Nugent "joked" about going "varmint hunting" in downtown New York City. The Fox & Friends hosts laughed appreciatively in response.

I haven't heard any outrage from Fox conservatives about Nugent.

Watch what The Five thinks was the most important story of the day below, from the May 30, 2017 The Five.