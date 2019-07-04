The Daily Show’s hilarious juxtapositions of North Korean state television and Fox News proves beyond a doubt – in case you still had one – that there’s very little daylight between the two.

Watch it below for some holiday laughs on Trump TV below. While you’re at it, this is a great time to revisit the 2018 Now This video comparing Fox News’ reactions to President Barack Obama’s willingness to talk to North Korea with Donald Trump’s.

Happy July 4th everybody. While we somberly acknowledge the problems we’re facing in America, as partly exemplified below, I hope you’re also celebrating all its goodness and decency with your friends and family.