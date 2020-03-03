The Super Tuesday returns are rolling in. Who will win the night?
As i write this, Joe Biden has won Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont, his home state. How will Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg fare?
The big delegate states of Texas and California are still out.
Plus, there are lots of down ballot primaries to watch.
Share your thoughts and observations below.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 23:57:32 -0500 · Flag
I am going to sign off now as it’s late and I need to be up early.
Talk to y’all later!
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 23:56:38 -0500 · Flag
Chris Wallace is saying, probably correctly, that by the end of the week, Sanders will be in the lead with delegates.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 23:55:50 -0500 · Flag
At least in Texas, they get re-apportioned according to who won. In other words, if Sanders wins 60% and Biden 40 (not sure if the percentage is votes or delegates), Sanders gets 60% of any delegates Buttigieg wins and Biden 40, e.g.
I happen to know this because some of my relatives in Texas voted early for Mayor Pete and are really ticked off because would have chosen Warren as second choice
John McKee commented 2020-03-03 23:43:37 -0500 · Flag
Hey, electoral process nerds or people who know stuff. What happens to the delegates that have gone to Bloomberg, Amy, Pete, Elizabeth and Steyer? Do the superdelegates get to redirect them or does the 1991 target drop a little?
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 23:35:59 -0500 · Flag
John McKee, Yes, they count the early votes first.
John McKee commented 2020-03-03 23:13:20 -0500 · Flag
Ok, former choice Elizabeth. There is no point in continuing after coming a poor third in your own home state. Sorry to see you go, not least because this was the year for a woman to finally take the Oval, but it’s all over. Now you and fellow disappointment Bloomberg, please start playing nice with Uncle Joe.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 23:09:09 -0500 · Flag
Donna Brazile just revisited her comments from earlier. She more or less said that she had gotten a talking to but would not stop speaking truth to power. I hope to grab that and post tomorrow.
http://www.newshounds.us/_ronna_go_to_hell_donna_brazile_scorches_rnc_chair_russian_talking_points_030320
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 23:02:02 -0500 · Flag
Bernie Sanders wins California.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 22:58:36 -0500 · Flag
I’m a contra dancer and every time I hear the words “long lines,” I think “forward and back.”
John McKee commented 2020-03-03 22:58:15 -0500 · Flag
What a Thanksgiving this year’s will be! America and the world will have such a burden taken off their shoulders.
John McKee commented 2020-03-03 22:56:43 -0500 · Flag
Have the early votes been counted first? From what I’ve seen, Joe seems to do better and better as the night goes on.
Jan Hall commented 2020-03-03 22:50:04 -0500 · Flag
President Rump must be wondering how many illegal aliens voted for Biden tonight. He will want an investigation from AG Barf.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 22:47:38 -0500 · Flag
I am not counting Bernie out yet by any means.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 22:47:12 -0500 · Flag
I somehow missed Minnesota.
John McKee commented 2020-03-03 22:43:04 -0500 · Flag
Huge deal, Ellen. I feel so relieved that the path forward now seems clear. Can you just imagine the panic running through Trump and his minions right now – expect HUGE Biden/Burisma shock scandal scoop special investigations dominating Fox for the next 8 months!
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 22:27:53 -0500 · Flag
Biden won MA which strikes me as a big deal.
John McKee commented 2020-03-03 22:23:37 -0500 · Flag
Minnesota goes to Biden. Thanks Amy, and what’s that old song? That’s right, Bye Bye Bernie.
John McKee commented 2020-03-03 22:21:18 -0500 · Flag
This indeed a super Tuesday. I’m with you on the queues, Ellen. If you insist on leaving voting arrangements up to the individual states, something akin to the Voting Rights Act is called for.
If vote-suppressing states (for that’s what they are) do not get their act together and provide adequate facilities, they should have the responsibility taken over by Washington. Even better, hit them with substantial fines for each and every voter that is forced to wait more than, say, 10 minutes.
Call me a hopeless dreamer, but I’m looking forward to majorities large enough to kick the Electoral College into touch and reform the Senate to make voting power proportional to state population (i.e. one vote for every electoral district). That may sound unwieldy, but it’s always been the way that shareholders in companies and corporations get to vote.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 22:13:19 -0500 · Flag
Fox projected Bernie won Utah.
Jan Hall commented 2020-03-03 22:05:39 -0500 · Flag
More good news tonight then I imagined. :)
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 22:04:53 -0500 · Flag
Biden won Arkansas.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 21:37:56 -0500 · Flag
Bloomberg to reassess his campaign tomorrow.
https://twitter.com/mattwilstein/status/1235030787440828417
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 21:35:16 -0500 · Flag
Sanders wins Colorado, with Bloomberg second.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 21:12:43 -0500 · Flag
AP called Oklahoma for Biden, too. Notes that Bernie won in 2016.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 21:10:00 -0500 · Flag
MSNBC called Tennessee for Biden.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 21:03:04 -0500 · Flag
Fox has called Colorado for Sanders, Oklahoma for Biden.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 21:02:41 -0500 · Flag
MSNBC showed a three-hour line in Austin. It’s inspiring to see the engagement but, as Rachel Maddow said, a disgrace that Texas does not provide enough voting resources.
Ellen commented 2020-03-03 20:16:51 -0500 · Flag
Bloomberg won American Samoa.