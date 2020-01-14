After doubling down on refusing to do her job as Americans’ press secretary, Stephanie Grisham signaled her disgust for the people who pay her by accusing Democrats of being terrorist sympathizers.

In my previous post, I noted how Grisham defended her refusal to hold press briefings by suggesting that Donald Trump's tweets have made her job obsolete. That, alone, should disqualify her from taking the approximately $200,000 a year of public money she earns not doing her job. But later, in the same interview, she proved herself even more unfit.

This exchange began with host Harris Faulkner asking about Trump retweeting an image of Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doctored to show them in Muslim garb and with the caption, “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue.”

“Why would the president take even the time to retweet something like this?” Faulkner asked, as if we don’t all know the answer. But Grisham proved she’s the one who really hates America, just as she did when she declared that Never Trump Republicans deserve to be called “human scum.” The fact is, Trump is the most unpopular resident of the White House in history, with a pretty constant approval rate in the low 40s.

GRISHAM: I think the president is making clear that the Democrats are - have been - parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans. I think the president was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they're willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.

Grisham went on to suggest that Trump likes the Iranian people better:

GRISHAM: [T]he president has made so clear that he is with the Iranian people. And the Iranian people have been chanting, you know, that America they thought was the enemy and that they had been lied to. There was an American flag put on the ground that people are actually walking around. [Faulkner nodded]. So that is because of this president’s leadership [Faulkner nodded again]. If anything, it’s the Democrats who should be on the side of this president [another nod] and rejoicing that a terrorist was killed and that these Iranian people have a real opportunity to do good things with their country.

Faulkner never challenged a word of Grisham’s horrible smear.

You can watch the woman who hates the people she’s supposed to serve below, from the January 13, 2020 Outnumbered Overtime.