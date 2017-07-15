Not everybody at Fox News thinks Donald Trump can do no wrong. Hosts Shepard Smith and Chris Wallace, probably Fox’s two most respected figures, blasted the “lies” and “deception” about Russia coming from the White House. Meanwhile, Fox's Charles Krauthammer called Trump Jr.’s Russia meeting “deeply wrong” and the attempted justification “pathetic.”

In a scathing July 13, 2017 Washington Post column called, “Bungled collusion is still collusion,” Fox News contributor Krauthammer wrote:

It’s rather pathetic to hear Trump apologists protesting that [colluding with Russia is] no big deal because we Americans are always intervening in other people’s elections, and they in ours. […] [H]ave the Trumpites not been telling us for six months that no collusion ever happened? And now they say: Sure it happened. So what? Everyone does it. What’s left of your credibility when you make such a casual about-face? […] What Donald Jr. — and Kushner and Manafort — did may not be criminal. But it is not merely stupid. It is also deeply wrong, a fundamental violation of any code of civic honor.

This is noteworthy not only because of the harsh criticism leveled at a fellow conservative but because the “so what?” attitude Krauthammer criticized is so pervasive on Fox News.

On Friday, Smith and Wallace hauled Trump over the coals on the air:

WALLACE: Clearly this was attempted collusion. It may have been bungled collusion but the argument that the Trump White House - campaign before, transition after that, now the administration - made that there was nothing to see here so let’s move on, that there was a hoax, that this was fake news, that there was no serious contact or meaningful contact between Trump world and the Russians. That’s dead. The credibility of that is completely shot. […] SMITH: The lies - one after another after another after another, Chris, they are of note and worthy of reporting and worthy of considering as a constituent. WALLACE: Yeah, I think this really shouldn’t be a matter of liberal vs. conservative, pro-Trump vs. anti-Trump. If you’re a fair-minded citizen, you ought to be concerned about the fact that we were repeatedly misled about what this meeting concerned. …We’ve been told a variety of stories and who knows if we’ve gotten to the end of the story? […] SMITH: If there’s nothing there – and that’s what they tell us … why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie? … The deception, Chris, is mindboggling and there are still people who’re out there who believe we’re makin’ it up. And one day they’re gonna realize we’re not and look around and go, “Where are we and why are we getting told all these lies?” WALLACE: … There’s a lot of truth to what you said. […] We do not know if a crime was committed. We do know that we were misled a number of times, repeatedly, about what went on in this meeting, what went on in other meetings. … Come clean, tell it now, let the chips fall where they may and if, in fact, there was no crime committed, you’ll survive it. It’ll be embarrassing but it will be better than this.

Wallace didn’t say what the White House should do if a crime has been committed.

Watch Smith and Wallace lambaste the Trump administration below, from the July 14, 2017 Shepard Smith Reporting, via Raw Story.