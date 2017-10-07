Get out your tiny violin for poor widdle Snowflake Tomi Lahren for having to suffer through listening to opinions of people she disagrees with. And on television!

Recent-hire Lahren, whose role at Fox News could probably be defined as “Hate Mongering For Millennials,” is just oh, so put out because “liberal entertainers” have the nerve to opine that tighter restrictions on guns might help to prevent another tragedy like the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting in Las Vegas last weekend.

Lahren doesn’t seem to have a single credential in law enforcement or public safety. And while she’s young enough to be serving in the military, this hatriot would rather spout off on television than put her own fanny on the line. While she stays on her parents’ health insurance, thanks to the Obamacare she abhors.

In her latest screed, Lahren spent two minutes whining about people exercising the very American freedoms she claims to cherish. Apparently, we should all check in with this fake blonde to see if she approves of our speaking out. Or else she might melt.

LAHREN: I don’t know about you, but I am pretty sick and tired of hearing these liberal entertainers - many of whom have never bought, touched, or shot a firearm - lecture the rest of us on our Second Amendment rights. Those injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival weren’t even out of surgery before the rich and famous mixed their crocodile tears with their anti-gun BS in an effort to shame law-abiding gun owners.

How does Lahren know that her fellow Americans spoke out “in an effort to shame” anyone, rather than in an effort to save lives? She didn’t offer any evidence to back up her claim. Probably because she was too busy hating on them.

LAHREN: Pretty typical narrative from a group of people who will use any tragedy as a means to advance their war on guns, gun owners and the Constitution.

As if Lahren was not using a tragedy as a means to advance her war on liberals.

Lahren went on to lecture us about the Constitution – while she was modeling her contempt for one of the most essential freedoms enshrined in it:

LAHREN: Here’s a Constitution lesson for ya: “shall not be infringed” means “shall not be infringed.” It doesn’t mean there’s an exception if Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Kim Kardashian or Lady Gaga see fit. Got it?

After whining again about celebrities, she accused Democrats of “not looking for common sense reform” but just wanting to start with the “chipping away of our rights.”

“Keep your paws off our guns, our God, and our glory,” she concluded.

Since Lahren is also “tired of pressing two” on phones (as if she ever does), I have just one word for her: Pobrecita.

Watch Lahren’s poutrage below from her October 6, 2017 “Final Thoughts” (if only!) on FoxNews.com.