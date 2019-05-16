Fox News’ choice of Candace Owens to advocate on behalf of Alabama’s abortion ban was yet another dog whistle to white nationalists, just slightly more camouflaged.

Owens appeared on The Ingraham Angle last night to debate the Alabama abortion ban, particularly with regard to its racial effects. But first, Ingraham put her thumb on the scale with the BIG LIE that Democrats are the “party of infanticide.”

Never mind that Owens was recently forced to resign from her position at Turning Point USA after suggesting that Hitler would have been fine if only he hadn’t been a globalist.

But, funny, the network that keeps attacking Rep. Rashida Tlaib for supposedly supporting the Holocaust (when she said the opposite), didn’t say a word about Owens and Hitler.

Ingraham merely introduced Owens as a “conservative commentator.”

The other guest, Jennifer Holdsworth did a terrific job holding her own against Owens as well as comments from Ingraham such as, “I mean, what about the girls and boys who lose their reproductive rights by not being born?”

However, Holdsworth did not confront the deceitful demonization of her side nor the irony of Owens as a pro-life or pro-civil rights spokeswoman, even when she sneered at Holdsworth, “You're the party of the KKK. You're the party of Jim Crow laws. You are the party of racism and racial terrorism and now, you are also the party that is advocating for black babies to be aborted.”

Probably Owens figured that if she accused Democrats, whose support for people of color is reflected in their widespread support by people of color, everybody would be distracted from the fact that her brand is racial attacks on other African Americans. She was also cited as an inspiration by the New Zealand gunman.

Ingraham certainly didn’t bring any of that up. It just so happens that Owens publicly defended Ingraham’s own bigoted comments. Nor did Ingraham challenge Owens’ racial smear against Democrats.

Sadly, neither did Holdsworth.

I don’t know how much longer I have to keep saying this: I am all for Democratic strategists going on Fox. But they MUST CONFRONT what Fox is up to rather than merely going along with the fiction that they are there for a political discussion. Yes, it is important, in my view, to try to reach Fox viewers. But it is just important to address the larger picture which is that Fox dishonestly uses Democrats as players in its political theater of propaganda, while pretending otherwise. That is not to say they have to be combative or shrill. But ignoring this elephant in the room will never make it go away.

Watch Holdsworth do a great job fighting the battle, while taking a pass on the larger war, below, from the May 15, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.